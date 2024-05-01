All The Cosmetic Procedures RHOM Star Larsa Pippen Admits Getting

Larsa Pippen denied outright that she'd gotten butt implants in the Season 4 reunion for "Real Housewives of Miami," but that's not to say she's never had anything done. On the contrary, she's been pretty forthcoming about all the procedures she's had over the years — and no, she has no regrets.

Over the years, Larsa's appearance has been subject to a ton of commentary. However, she doesn't listen to the chatter. As she pointed out in a 2022 interview with Us Weekly, "I feel pretty good about ... where I am today, so, you know, I don't really, like, let it bother me." Larsa also mused that if her "RHOM" co-stars, or anyone for that matter, were upset with how she looked, it probably stemmed from something deeper going on in their own lives. "If you are in a good place, you're less likely to judge other people," she added.

That said, there's no denying that the Larsa we saw in the early aughts, out and about with then-hubby Scottie Pippen, and the one hanging out with the Kardashians in the 2010s, looked dramatically different from the one we're seeing now. By way of explanation, she openly credits the change to a breast augmentation, nose job, and lip injections. However, that's not the only procedure she's admitted to.