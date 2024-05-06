The Stunning Transformation Of Sarah Hyland

The following article includes references to suicide and domestic violence.

Sarah Hyland shot to fame after landing the career-defining role of Haley Dunphy in "Modern Family." Playing the confident and street-savvy — if a bit ditsy — character defined her 20s, and Hyland had been through a huge emotional and physical transformation by the end of that journey.

"Modern Family" ran for 11 seasons from 2009 to 2020, and when it ended, Hyland reflected on growing up in the spotlight. Although admitting she was a bit of a diva during the early days of her career, she quickly matured. "I've definitely learned as I've got older to care less about what people think and more about what is important to me, and [ask] 'will I make myself proud of myself?' [I'm] just trying to be the best human being possible," she reminisced during an interview with Refinery29.

Over the years Hyland has been in several high-profile relationships, branched out into movie roles, and even gotten married. But life definitely hasn't been easy for the "Modern Family" star. Some of the heartbreaking details about Hyland include her health struggles, which have resulted in the actor having over a dozen operations. Thankfully, she has come out the other side, and considering everything she has been through, Hyland has had a remarkable evolution.