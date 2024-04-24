Cosmetic Dermatologist Tells Us The Likely Procedure Behind Tom Brady's Divorce Glow Up

Tom Brady hasn't just been sitting around moping post-Gisele Bündchen divorce. Apart from officially retiring from the NFL (for good this time), he's kept himself preoccupied with globetrotting with his kids, co-hosting a podcast, partying with Leonardo DiCaprio on a yacht, working on his activewear brand, posting his first-ever thirst trap, and snapping up stakes in various sports teams like the Las Vegas Raiders, WNBA's Las Vegas Aces, English soccer club Birmingham City, and even an E1 series team. He's also got himself a girlfriend, although his romance with Irina Shayk reportedly didn't last long. And apparently, he's also been keeping up with appointments with his plastic surgeon — at least according to a cosmetic dermatologist.

The football legend's post-divorce glow-up did not go unnoticed by fans. While some celebrities let themselves go post-split, Brady is looking better than ever. Is it all natural? Or does he rightfully deserve the nickname "Botox Brady" fans branded him with? Per Dr. Salar Hazany, Beverly Hills board-certified dermatologist, the fans are probably right on the money. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, he suggested that Brady might not be a stranger to nips and tucks. "Although Tom Brady has always been a handsome and healthy gentleman, there are some possible signs that he has had both non-surgical and surgical treatments to preserve his appearance," Hazany said. "If you pay attention to where his ear lobe connects to his face, you will notice very subtle changes that may appear similar to those who have had a lower face/neck lift procedure."