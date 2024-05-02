Prince William & James Middleton Might Be Closer Than We Thought

Prince William has a close relationship with the Middletons. He feels particularly drawn to Kate Middleton's parents and their dedication to their children, which has inspired his own goals as a parent. "He admires the way that Carole and Michael brought up Catherine, Pippa and James and that seems to be reflected in the way William is a down-to-earth father now," Rachael Andrews, host of the "Keeping Up With The Windsors" podcast, told OK! in 2022. And his tight bond extends to Kate's siblings, James and Pippa.

William appreciates that Pippa, who has a close relationship with Kate, is discreet and reliable. But beyond that, he enjoys her company. "She also has the same easy manner and sense of humor that attracted him to Catherine in the first place," royal expert Jennie Bond told OK! in 2023. As such, he has no issues splitting the holidays so that Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis get to spend time with their maternal family.

While William and Kate tend to spend Christmas Day following royal family traditions in Sandringham, the Prince and Princess of Wales are known to take the trip to Berkshire for Boxing Day. And the Middletons love their son-in-law right back. When William and Kate's engagement was announced in November 2010, Carole and Michael shared their enthusiasm with the world. "We're extremely fond of him," Michael said. James may not receive as much media attention as his siblings, but that doesn't mean he is any less close to his brother-in-law.