Insider's Take On Kate Middleton & Prince William's Situation Is So Sad
After we finally found out what happened to Catherine, Princess of Wales, there have been very few updates concerning her health, but an insider recently gave a glimpse into what may be going on with Kate and her husband, William, Prince of Wales. Amaia Arrieta, a clothing designer responsible for some of the Wales children's most darling looks, spoke to The Telegraph about what Kate and William are possibly going through after her cancer diagnosis. "I'm heartbroken at the moment, I think they are going through hell, I hope they will be back," she said. "It's really personal."
On March 22, Kate shared a video on X, formerly Twitter, explaining why she'd been absent from the public eye since Christmas. She first thanked everyone for their support following her planned abdominal surgery in January and stated, "It has been an incredibly tough couple of months for our entire family but I've had a fantastic medical team who have taken great care of me." Kate then shared that, at the time of her surgery, the doctors believed her condition to be non-cancer-related but later found cancerous cells in her body and advised her to undergo chemotherapy.
Kate Middleton and Prince William are reportedly going through a really hard time
Prior to the cancer reveal, there were unbelievable rumors about Kate's life, as there were few updates after her surgery. Some wild theories included her recovering from a Brazilian butt lift and being distraught over the rumored affair between William, Prince of Wales, and Rose Hanbury. Early in March, William, Prince of Wales, was asked how Kate was doing by a bystander and he completely ignored the question. Fans naturally want to know that she is faring well amid her cancer diagnosis and the viewpoint shared by Amaia Arrieta is not likely to put them at ease.
Despite Arrieta's grim outlook on the royal family, though, William has been quick to assure fans that the family is doing fine. In a clip shared by the Instagram account walesvideos at the end of April, someone asked how his family was doing. He answered, "We're all doing well, thank you." The woman prodded, "And obviously, Catherine?" William repeated, "We're all doing well."
Instagram users were divided on how quickly he sidestepped the question. "Very intrusive. I know the lady meant well but she kept on. Better to send her best wishes and leave it at that," one commented. However, another pointed out: "She has every right to ask. This is unprecedented. Not one REAL photo of her or video with her kids or William. Still very much not convinced we're being told the truth." Although many people naturally felt bad for chiming in on the Kate conspiracy theories during her disappearance, some have still called out her March 22 video as fake.
There are doubts surrounding Kate Middleton's cancer reveal video
When the palace released the video of Catherine, Princess of Wales, explaining her cancer diagnosis back in March, many were horrified to learn the reason for her public absence. However, conspiracy theorists couldn't help wondering if the video was AI-generated. "Two different AI detecting softwares from two separate sources. It is AI. Birdsong on a loop. Grass and flowers never move. Looks warm and green in England for this time of year. lol," an X user wrote. Another shared: "This video is generated using AI. The ring on her finger keeps disappearing and reappearing."
As far as conspiracy theories go, this one is pretty far-fetched, but the speculation came after Kate released a badly edited photo of her with her three children earlier that month. "The photo is clearly manipulated. What is not clear is if it is a combination of two similar frames to look its best or is a fabrication in parts," photographer Katie Mortimore told the Daily Mail. Kate's excuse for the fake photo controversy was bizarre and she tweeted: "Like many amateur photographers, I do occasionally experiment with editing. I wanted to express my apologies for any confusion the family photograph we shared yesterday caused."
Between these doubts and the lack of details as Kate undergoes cancer treatment, royal watchers are understandably worried about her well-being. While there has been a sign that she is slowly returning to her royal duties, well-wishers will likely remain anxious until she makes a full return to the public eye.