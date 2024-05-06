Insider's Take On Kate Middleton & Prince William's Situation Is So Sad

Prior to the cancer reveal, there were unbelievable rumors about Kate's life, as there were few updates after her surgery. Some wild theories included her recovering from a Brazilian butt lift and being distraught over the rumored affair between William, Prince of Wales, and Rose Hanbury. Early in March, William, Prince of Wales, was asked how Kate was doing by a bystander and he completely ignored the question. Fans naturally want to know that she is faring well amid her cancer diagnosis and the viewpoint shared by Amaia Arrieta is not likely to put them at ease.

Despite Arrieta's grim outlook on the royal family, though, William has been quick to assure fans that the family is doing fine. In a clip shared by the Instagram account walesvideos at the end of April, someone asked how his family was doing. He answered, "We're all doing well, thank you." The woman prodded, "And obviously, Catherine?" William repeated, "We're all doing well."

Instagram users were divided on how quickly he sidestepped the question. "Very intrusive. I know the lady meant well but she kept on. Better to send her best wishes and leave it at that," one commented. However, another pointed out: "She has every right to ask. This is unprecedented. Not one REAL photo of her or video with her kids or William. Still very much not convinced we're being told the truth." Although many people naturally felt bad for chiming in on the Kate conspiracy theories during her disappearance, some have still called out her March 22 video as fake.