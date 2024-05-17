This Country Star Got Totally Shaded At The 2024 ACM Awards & We're Not Surprised

An awards show is never really an awards show without someone throwing shade, and the 2024 ACM Awards is no exception. While the Academy of Country Music Awards isn't historically known as a roast fest, there are still some occasional digs here and there. This year, Morgan Wallen just so happens to be on the receiving end of some good ol' country trolling.

The culprits? Actor Noah Reid and singer Ashley McBryde, who took the stage to announce the winner for single of the year. Adding a unique twist to introduce the nominees, the pair broke out in a song, with McBryde strumming the ukulele for good measure. Reid sang a cheeky rendition of Wallen's "Last Night," cleverly referencing the infamous chair-throwing incident that got Wallen in hot water with the public — and the law. "Last night after some alcohol, the chair right over there really started to piss me off," Reid crooned. "They told me that I threw it at somebody I never met, and my publicist keeps telling me this ain't over yet."

The audience erupted in laughter at the shade-filled serenade, appreciating the humor in the moment. But fans online? Let's just say that they're less than thrilled. A number of Wallen's fans rallied to his defense, arguing that the jab was uncalled for. Wallen wasn't in attendance at the awards show, after all.