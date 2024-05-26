The Rumor HGTV's David Bromstad Has A Twin Brother, Debunked

Don't be fooled by claims that David Bromstad has a twin brother. While this is one rumor that just doesn't seem to go away, this HGTV star is without a twin — though we have a pretty good hunch as to why some may question that.

There's a decent chance that the twin rumors began as a result of Bromstad's head-turning transformation. After all, when he first joined the cast of HGTV's "Design Star" back in 2006, he was a fresh-faced ex-Disney employee with very few visible tattoos. Fast-forward more than a decade, and the "Design Star" winner couldn't look more different. For starters, he's sporting facial hair now, and that's played a very big role in his changing look. He also has very prominent tats right up to his neck. Adding to that, Bromstad has also come into his personal style in a big way, and his flashy outfits of today are a far cry from his button-downs of yore.

In light of all that, it seems those behind the twin rumors have seen old pics of Bromstad juxtaposed with more recent ones and figured they weren't seeing the same person. Perhaps the shy twin brother versus the more out-there HGTV star. However, they were wrong because Bromstad doesn't have a twin.