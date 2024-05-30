Why These Fan-Favorite Cast Members Left HGTV's Home Town

It's always tough when your favorite person or character exits a show, but it's a familiar storyline that keeps repeating itself. From Michael Scott saying goodbye on "The Office" to Lisa Vanderpump leaving "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," it can be a devastating blow, and unfortunately, fans of HGTV's "Home Town" know a thing or two about this.

"Home Town" first launched on the HGTV channel in 2016. The show brought a fresh take on a home renovation series, as Erin and Ben Napier gave historical homes a modern look while still keeping some classic features. Despite having a tragic life, the couple did have one good thing going for them — the show. Even Ben was surprised by all the love the series has recieved over the years. He told HGTV in 2024, "Our expectations are always kept in check. We still feel like the network could call us tomorrow and say, 'It's just not working out. We are gonna wrap this up.' We know entertainment is a finicky business." The network hasn't told the Napier couple to wrap it up just yet, but there are a couple of cast members who have said goodbye on their own.

Over the years, viewers have seen certain cast members come and go, and many have wondered why they left the show. Well, today is your lucky day because we're going to fill you in on what happened to some fan-favorite cast members and why they said goodbye to "Home Town."