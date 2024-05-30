Why These Fan-Favorite Cast Members Left HGTV's Home Town
It's always tough when your favorite person or character exits a show, but it's a familiar storyline that keeps repeating itself. From Michael Scott saying goodbye on "The Office" to Lisa Vanderpump leaving "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills," it can be a devastating blow, and unfortunately, fans of HGTV's "Home Town" know a thing or two about this.
"Home Town" first launched on the HGTV channel in 2016. The show brought a fresh take on a home renovation series, as Erin and Ben Napier gave historical homes a modern look while still keeping some classic features. Despite having a tragic life, the couple did have one good thing going for them — the show. Even Ben was surprised by all the love the series has recieved over the years. He told HGTV in 2024, "Our expectations are always kept in check. We still feel like the network could call us tomorrow and say, 'It's just not working out. We are gonna wrap this up.' We know entertainment is a finicky business." The network hasn't told the Napier couple to wrap it up just yet, but there are a couple of cast members who have said goodbye on their own.
Over the years, viewers have seen certain cast members come and go, and many have wondered why they left the show. Well, today is your lucky day because we're going to fill you in on what happened to some fan-favorite cast members and why they said goodbye to "Home Town."
Mike Husers took a leave of absence and never came back
For a long time, it felt like every episode of "Home Town" featured Mike Husers, known to HGTV viewers as the floor guy. After knowing Ben and Erin Napier for years, Husers landed the gig as their go-to floor guy from the first season, and he loved every minute of it. In 2017, he told Hardwood Floors Magazine, "It has been a great experience. I've met a lot of people from different areas, and enjoyed working with them. Business is good. I love seeing the old floors and homes being brought back to life. And, it's great to be a part of something that is having a positive impact on our town." Husers became a staple in the show and a big part of the couple's success. So, when he suddenly vanished, people were left to wonder what happened to him.
Well, in January 2022, Erin cleared things up about where the floor expert had gone. She shared on X, formerly known as Twitter, "Guys, I know y'all miss Mike. We do too! He's on a leave of absence caring for a family member with a long term illness. We're in good hands though with our new hardwood restoration experts Terry and Mike (!) You're gonna love them! #HGTVHomeTown." Although it seemed like Husers was only going to be gone for a little while, the floor expert never returned to fans' disappointment.
Randy Sherrell went down another creative path
What would make Randy Sherrell leave his gig on "Home Town?" Apparently, the calling for another creative path. Sherrell appeared on the HGTV series as one of the couple's woodworkers. When he wasn't working on the show or in the woodshop, Sherrell would snap his day-to-day life and share the photos on social media. Plenty of these photos featured fellow HGTV star Ben Napier, who has had quite the transformation over the years. In a photo from February 2022, Sherrell captured Napier working in the shop in what could have been a Home Depot ad. He captioned the post, "Straight boards and cluttered shops." All the photography he did on the side became his true passion and the reason he left the show.
According to Closer Weekly, Sherrell shared on his Instagram in April 2022 that he was going to pursue photography. He wrote, "It has been an absolute pleasure to work with a group of like-minded people who want to see not only a town, but people grow. These people have given me an opportunity to pursue a true passion of mine. I started a photography business several years ago, now it will be my full-time project." Ever since announcing his departure, Sherrell has continued sharing his photographs on social media, happily pursuing his passion.
Brandon Davis tragically lost his life
Brandon Davis wasn't in front of the camera on "Home Town" but was putting in work behind the scenes. Davis was part of the production team for the HGTV series and had a huge impact on the cast. When Season 5 of the show rolled around, Ben and Erin Napier helped Davis' wife, Brooke Davis-Jefcoat, find a new home. Brooke was on her own during this journey, which made many wonder what happened to Brandon.
Unfortunately, Brandon tragically died in 2018 at the age of 31. A blog post by Brandon's brother revealed that the producer suddenly collapsed, and doctors reportedly told the family he had suffered a seizure. His online obituary, however, said that he died of natural causes.
People were devastated by the loss of Brandon, including Erin, who shared a heartbreaking post on Instagram following his death. She wrote, "Today our hearts are broken in downtown Laurel after suddenly losing our friend, colleague and #HGTVHomeTown crew member Brandon Davis. We are all reeling, each one of us, and I am most devastated for his wife, baby boy, mama, brother and sister." Erin went on to praise the work and dedication he put into the show before saying how much he meant to them. She continued, "I know Camp Home Town will miss him sorely. We are all better for getting to work with him and know him as a dear friend for as long as we did."
Jonathan Walters pursued other opportunities
Jonathan Walters frequently appeared on "Home Town" as a project manager for Ben and Erin Napier. He was on the show for three seasons but left to pursue other opportunities. Erin announced the departure on Instagram, with a huge dedication to Walters. She wrote, "He's been our project manager on #hgtvhometown since the very first episode. The bearer of bad news + the solution opportunist and, apparently, according to Twitter, the heartthrob of Home Town (sorry ladies, he's married)." The show, which takes place in Laurel, Mississippi, wasn't convenient to Walters anymore, who was moving to Florida to pursue other ventures.
Since moving to Florida, Walters has been working as a general contractor and owner of Royal Corinthian Homes. The company's website describes Walters, saying, "He believes that all work should be performed with excellence and tries to implement this belief into every action that he takes." Besides the construction company, his Instagram bio also says that he is a contributor to the "Protractor Podcast."
Walters has kept busy since leaving "Home Town" but still shows his support for the HGTV series. In one Instagram post from 2020, he posted a promo for the show, writing, "Be sure to tune in to the season 4 premiere of #hgtvhometown tonight. You won't see me on any episodes of this season but I have no doubt that Ben & Erin and the rest of the Hometown team knocked it out of the park again!"