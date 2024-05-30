Where Hallmark Alums Candace Cameron Bure & Lori Loughlin Stand Today Is Crystal Clear
Never mind that there is over a decade of age gap between them. Nevermind that the public knows them more for their on-screen roles as aunt and niece, or that one of them had been embroiled in a shocking scandal that made them a pariah in Hollywood at one point. Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have always been solid friends — jail stints be damned.
To say that Bure and Loughlin's bond, which was forged in the 1980s on the set of "Full House," has stood the test of time, would be a grand understatement. While they later reunited on the Hallmark Channel (and then later GAC), their career paths diverged, but their friendship never faltered. Their families are close-knit, too, with Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, and Bure's daughter, Natasha, also becoming BFFs. Bure even owes Loughlin for playing matchmaker with her husband, Valeri Bure, on the very night their "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier introduced her to him. "Thank you Lori for being my wing woman," she once wrote in an Instagram post.
However, in 2019, Loughlin found herself smack in the middle of the infamous Varsity Blues scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to essentially buying their daughters' way into the University of Southern California, landing both of them behind bars. Many expected Bure and the "Full House" cast to drop Loughlin at the time, but the Tanner gang stood by her side, proving that their bond was unbreakable. And today, Bure and Loughlin's friendship is stronger than ever.
Candace and Lori continue to support one another
Despite the naysayers, Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have always had each other's backs. In April 2024, when Bure starred in the Christian drama film "Unsung Hero," Loughlin was there for the screening, the two of them all smiles as they strutted the red carpet. But that's even hardly their first red carpet reunion. The previous year, Loughlin made her first awards show appearance at the 30th annual Movieguide Awards since her two-month imprisonment as part of her full force comeback, and unsurprisingly, Bure was right there by her side. The duo even took the stage that night to present an award.
Then, in 2020, even while she was in the middle of her prison stay, Loughlin managed to find ways to support Bure. She sent flowers to Bure when the "Fuller House" reboot ended, despite missing the finale due to her involvement in the celebrity college admissions scandal. "Yes, it was a note from her," Bure told Entertainment Tonight about Loughlin's thoughtful gesture, which she shared on her Instagram Story. "She sent me flowers and I believe a few other people some flowers. It was so nice to feel and have her presence there at the show... Yeah, it was really special."
It doesn't seem like their friendship ever wavered
Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin's friendship is the epitome of loyalty through thick and thin. Even when Hollywood turned its back on Loughlin — Hallmark giving her the axe and brands cutting ties with her and Olivia Jade — Bure made it clear that she was standing by her friend. Amid the height of the college admissions scandal, Bure publicly declared her support for Loughlin, along with their "Full House" co-stars.
"Where there's a lot of heart, there's a lot of love. And a loving family sticks together no matter what. They stick together through the hard times. They support each other. They encourage one another," she said at the 2019 Kids Choice Awards when "Fuller House" brought home the Favorite Funny TV Show award. "They pray for each other, and they stand by their side no matter how tough it gets."
Despite the media's attempts to get her to talk about what was happening with Loughlin, Bure never took the bait, refusing to discuss anything about her longtime friend altogether. "It's too personal to us and we would never want to talk about someone that's such a dear and close friend," Bure told Hoda Kotb and Kathe Lee Gifford in a "Today" appearance. "I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."