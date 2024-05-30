Where Hallmark Alums Candace Cameron Bure & Lori Loughlin Stand Today Is Crystal Clear

Never mind that there is over a decade of age gap between them. Nevermind that the public knows them more for their on-screen roles as aunt and niece, or that one of them had been embroiled in a shocking scandal that made them a pariah in Hollywood at one point. Candace Cameron Bure and Lori Loughlin have always been solid friends — jail stints be damned.

To say that Bure and Loughlin's bond, which was forged in the 1980s on the set of "Full House," has stood the test of time, would be a grand understatement. While they later reunited on the Hallmark Channel (and then later GAC), their career paths diverged, but their friendship never faltered. Their families are close-knit, too, with Loughlin's daughter, Olivia Jade, and Bure's daughter, Natasha, also becoming BFFs. Bure even owes Loughlin for playing matchmaker with her husband, Valeri Bure, on the very night their "Full House" co-star Dave Coulier introduced her to him. "Thank you Lori for being my wing woman," she once wrote in an Instagram post.

However, in 2019, Loughlin found herself smack in the middle of the infamous Varsity Blues scandal. She and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, admitted to essentially buying their daughters' way into the University of Southern California, landing both of them behind bars. Many expected Bure and the "Full House" cast to drop Loughlin at the time, but the Tanner gang stood by her side, proving that their bond was unbreakable. And today, Bure and Loughlin's friendship is stronger than ever.