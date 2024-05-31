How A Book Series Ignited Bizarre Theories About Barron Trump

Everything we know about Barron Trump is courtesy of what leaks from his inner circle. Despite having a general sense of what the youngest Trump's life has been like growing up with famous parents (and famous siblings, obviously), the public hasn't had the chance to get to know him up close and personal. Naturally, the lack of information about him led to a slew of conspiracy theories — one of which is hilariously linked to a book from the 1800s.

But it's not like Barron is a stranger to outlandish theories. In fact, he has been at the center of wild speculation over the years. Some of the biggest theories about him include maintaining a secret Roblox account, that his dad, Donald Trump, has a secret vendetta against him because of his staggering height, and that his choice of college hinges entirely on the school's sports team. Oh, and let's not forget the once-rampant rumor that Donald isn't even his real father.

But let's be honest, nothing tops the theory that Barron is a time traveler. Yup, you read that right. This outrageous idea comes from a 19th-century novel about a boy named Baron Trump (yes, with just one R). And to give the conspiracy theorists some credit, the coincidences in the book are so uncanny they're understandably hard to ignore.