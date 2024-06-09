Why These Fan-Favorite Bridgerton Cast Members Left The Show

Unfortunately for "Bridgerton" devotees, not all the characters remain in the ton, season after season. Indeed, many of the show's most beloved characters have stepped away too soon. And, dear reader, it does bear mentioning that in some cases, that's even with fans desperately trying to change their fate.

Let's begin with the most obvious of departures: Regé-Jean Page, who played the Duke of Hastings in Season 1. As many may remember, all hell broke loose when it emerged that Page would not return for Season 2, despite his character's arc being linked to just one story in the "Bridgerton" book series. Petitions ensued, and years down the line, fans have continued to wish for his return – but everyone's favorite rake has yet to resurface.

It's worth noting that the initial reason for Page's departure was that the Duke of Hastings was never meant to return after his eventful first season. However, in wake of all the enthusiasm for him, rumors swirled that the queen behind the scenes, Shonda Rhimes, actually did invite him back. Nevertheless, the same sources also claimed that Page politely declined, to pursue other exploits. He's since told Vanity Fair that there wasn't much drama in the decision, other than the fact that his return wasn't ever part of the plan. Well, something tells us that if he made even the briefest of cameos at some point, it would be exceptionally well-received.