One Of Dennis Quaid's Kids Clearly Doesn't Back His Support For Trump
Donald Trump has a new supporter in liberal-leaning Hollywood. In a May 2024 interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Dennis Quaid shared he would vote for the Republican candidate. "The Parent Trap" actor's decision to endorse the legally troubled former president will likely make for some uncomfortable family reunions. Dennis' son with Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid, is a staunch critic of Trump and has been for years.
But Dennis couldn't just do nothing in the face of what he sees as an assault on the U.S. judicial system. "I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw as, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system," he told Morgan. In his view, Trump's many criminal probes constitute an attack on the Constitution. "Trump is the most investigated person probably in history of the world, and they haven't been able to really get him on anything," he argued. Dennis spoke two days too soon.
On May 30, 2024, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush-money case involving adult star Stormy Daniels. But that won't change Dennis' mind. "It doesn't [matter]," he said. But it does seem to matter to his son. Following Donald Trump's guilty verdict, Jack took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the news by adding three thumbs-up emojis over a New York Times article. While this may be the most open Dennis has been about Trump, he and his son have previously clashed over the then-president.
Jack Quaid was vocal about Trump during the pandemic
Jack and Dennis Quaid have different opinions of Donald Trump's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. In September 2020, Politico reported Dennis had been pegged to appear in a taxpayer-funded ad intended to promote the then-president's response to the health crisis. Two days after the report, Jack shared his thoughts on social media. "Hey it's 11:24pm on a Saturday and I just thought this would be a good time to say: F**k Donald Trump," he wrote on X, previously known as Twitter.
A day earlier, Dennis denied the campaign was a Trump endorsement. "Nothing could be further from the truth," he said in an Instagram video, explaining that he wasn't paid to do the interview and that its purpose was to educate the public on the importance of following health protocols. Despite his denial, he had previously shared admiration for Trump's actions during the pandemic. "To tell you the truth, I think the president is handling it in a good way," he told The Daily Beast in April 2020, adding he was an Independent.
While Dennis has changed his tune regarding Trump, Jack has remained steady in his. Amid the attack on the Capitol by Trump supporters on January 6, 2021, Jack expressed his contempt for the former president. "I repeat: F**k Donald Trump. This is insane," he tweeted. Jack hasn't publicly addressed his father's political stance, but it doesn't look like father and son will give up their relationship over Trump.
Jack Quaid is thankful for his parents
Jack Quaid is carving quite a successful path in Hollywood. And he is grateful that Meg Ryan and Dennis Quaid allowed him to be engrossed in his superhero obsession without trying to shape his interests. "I will thank them for that until the day I die. Now I get to actually live in these worlds, and that's just been such a joy," the "My Adventures with Superman" and "Star Trek: Lower Decks" actor told People in 2023, before his father announced his support for Donald Trump but after he had praised him for his pandemic response.
In January 2024, the father-son duo also hung out together at a Golden Globes after-party (seen above), where they looked closer than ever. Their divergent political stances have also not affected how proud Dennis is of Jack. In an October 2020 interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," he shared that Jack declined to be represented by his father's agent, opting to find his own instead. "Then his first movie is 'Hunger Games,'" he laughed, adding that Jack went on to star in Martin Scorsese's "Vinyl" and the Emmy winner "The Boys."
It looked like the tables had turned. "So I'm saying, like, 'Hey, how about a little help over here,'" Dennis joked. Maybe Dennis and Jack have agreed to leave politics at the door whenever they spend time together. Jack can save those convos for when he hangs out with Ryan, who supported Joe Biden in 2020.