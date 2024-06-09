One Of Dennis Quaid's Kids Clearly Doesn't Back His Support For Trump

Donald Trump has a new supporter in liberal-leaning Hollywood. In a May 2024 interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored," Dennis Quaid shared he would vote for the Republican candidate. "The Parent Trap" actor's decision to endorse the legally troubled former president will likely make for some uncomfortable family reunions. Dennis' son with Meg Ryan, Jack Quaid, is a staunch critic of Trump and has been for years.

But Dennis couldn't just do nothing in the face of what he sees as an assault on the U.S. judicial system. "I was ready not to vote for Trump until what I saw as, more than politics, I see a weaponization of our justice system," he told Morgan. In his view, Trump's many criminal probes constitute an attack on the Constitution. "Trump is the most investigated person probably in history of the world, and they haven't been able to really get him on anything," he argued. Dennis spoke two days too soon.

On May 30, 2024, Trump was found guilty on all 34 counts of falsifying business records in the hush-money case involving adult star Stormy Daniels. But that won't change Dennis' mind. "It doesn't [matter]," he said. But it does seem to matter to his son. Following Donald Trump's guilty verdict, Jack took to his Instagram Stories to celebrate the news by adding three thumbs-up emojis over a New York Times article. While this may be the most open Dennis has been about Trump, he and his son have previously clashed over the then-president.