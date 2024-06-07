The Devastating Reason Donald Trump Thinks Barron Handles The Spotlight So Well

In the Trump family, Barron Trump stands out — not just because he's freakishly tall and making everyone question Donald Trump's height — but because he is also the most elusive of the bunch. Sure, up until recently, Barron was just a kid, but it's clear that the youngest Trump hates the public spotlight regardless. Even as the soon-to-be college freshman grows up and starts showing his face more, Donald acknowledged it's not because Barron wants to, but because he feels like he has to. After he graduated from high school in May 2024, many expected Barron to be more visible. Some even thought that he would make his first political move as the Florida delegate at the Republican National Convention.

However, the Office of Melania Trump confirmed in a statement: "While Barron is honored to have been chosen as a delegate by the Florida Republican Party, he regretfully declines to participate due to prior commitments," (via NPR). But, according to the young man's dad, this doesn't mean Barron is dodging politics completely. In fact, Donald insists he's just warming up at the moment. "He does like politics. It's sort of funny," the former president shared on "Kayal and Company," on Philadelphia's Talk Radio 1210 WPHT (via The Hill). "He'll tell me sometimes, 'Dad, this is what you have to do.'" In terms of dealing with the public, though, Donald confessed to Dr. Phil that Barron is only doing it to appease him.