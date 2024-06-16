Proof Ivanka Trump Isn't Leaving Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle Any Time Soon

Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, may have had a tumultuous relationship with a Trump (Donald, obviously), but the reality star turned business mogul has a different story with another Trump. Despite the stark differences in their social circles, Kardashian and Ivanka have reportedly been friends for years, with Ivanka even becoming part of Kardashian's inner circle, aka her therapy group.

Kardashian made headlines in June 2024 when she admitted to having never seen a therapist in her life because her besties more than made up for it. "[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about. My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department," she said in a "The Kardashians" episode, noting that her squad has her back 24/7. "I have the best friends, and they're super supportive," she added. "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist — is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."

Now, when you think of Kardashian's inner circle, Ivanka probably isn't the first name to pop up. It's usually her sisters or "KUWTK" regulars like Jonathan Cheban, Tracy Romulus, and Stephanie Shepherd. But it looks like Ivanka's now in the mix and has likely made it to Kardashian's speed dial. Eagle-eyed fans spotted her sitting to the right of the Skims founder at her 43rd birthday dinner. A seat that close? It's practically a declaration of true BFF-ship!