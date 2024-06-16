Proof Ivanka Trump Isn't Leaving Kim Kardashian's Inner Circle Any Time Soon
Kim Kardashian's ex-husband, Kanye West, may have had a tumultuous relationship with a Trump (Donald, obviously), but the reality star turned business mogul has a different story with another Trump. Despite the stark differences in their social circles, Kardashian and Ivanka have reportedly been friends for years, with Ivanka even becoming part of Kardashian's inner circle, aka her therapy group.
Kardashian made headlines in June 2024 when she admitted to having never seen a therapist in her life because her besties more than made up for it. "[They are] officially the 'lifers' that I talk about. My friend circle, I always say I hit the jackpot in the friends department," she said in a "The Kardashians" episode, noting that her squad has her back 24/7. "I have the best friends, and they're super supportive," she added. "I think that's probably why I've never seen a therapist — is because I have the best friends in the entire world, and they mean everything to me."
Now, when you think of Kardashian's inner circle, Ivanka probably isn't the first name to pop up. It's usually her sisters or "KUWTK" regulars like Jonathan Cheban, Tracy Romulus, and Stephanie Shepherd. But it looks like Ivanka's now in the mix and has likely made it to Kardashian's speed dial. Eagle-eyed fans spotted her sitting to the right of the Skims founder at her 43rd birthday dinner. A seat that close? It's practically a declaration of true BFF-ship!
Ivanka had a prime seating spot at Kim's 43rd birthday bash
Kim Kardashian and Ivanka Trump may hide their unlikely friendship on the down-low, but it's clear they're tighter than they let on. Case in point: Ivanka was spotted sitting directly to the right of Kardashian at her birthday party — a prime spot that pretty much screams "besties." Ivanka even took to Instagram Stories to celebrate the occasion, writing, "Loved celebrating you! HBD Kim." Interestingly, Lauren Sanchez, Jeff Bezos' fiancée, was also present, so it looks like Kardashian's friendship circle is bigger than we thought. Weeks later, they were hanging out in Sin City for the opening of the Fontainebleau, enjoying a surprise performance by Justin Timberlake. "It's always a great time with you @kimkardashian," Ivanka posted on her Story, as noted by People.
Though they rarely share their moments online, sources say that Kardashian and Ivanka are thick as thieves — and have been for years. "Kim and Ivanka have been friends for years and have hung out on a number of occasions," an insider shared with Us Weekly. "They initially bonded nearly a decade ago at the Met Gala over motherhood and being new moms. But they continued to connect numerous times over the years." Their shared interest in criminal reform also apparently helped bring them closer together. "It's something they've both dedicated a lot of their time towards and has helped strengthen their friendship even further," the source added.
Fans think Ivanka's friendship with Kim is part of her rebrand
In November 2022, Ivanka Trump announced that she was no longer getting involved in her dad's campaign and was intending to keep her distance from politics altogether. "I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics," she said in a statement shared with Fox News Digital. "While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena."
In her quest to break free from the shackles of the White House, Ivanka appears to be rebranding her image, including being intentional about her public associations — at least according to some fans. With claims that she and Kardashian have been friends for years but with very little to show for it, things are changing now that Ivanka is out of her old crowd. "I think Kim K is a substitute high-profile, highly wealthy friend since she can't be in that circle," one fan wrote on Reddit, with another saying, "This kinda confirms to me that relationships with at least kim and kylie can be arranged and paid for to better your public image/make money/promote something. Makes sense with Ivankas current headlines."
Rebrand or not, it's pretty clear that Kardashian and Ivanka want everyone to believe that they're best buddies. We're just waiting for when we'll see Ivanka make a cameo on "The Kardashians" again!