What WNBA Players Are Saying About Caitlin Clark

After an impressive high school basketball career, star player Caitlin Clark kicked off her college career with the Iowa Hawkeyes, where she trained under coach Lisa Bluder. "I think their play style is really good. What Coach Bluder has done with point guards is obviously very promising, along with their development of players in general. I want to go to the next level and seeing that is really encouraging. I think playing for your home state is always special," Clark told Sports Illustrated of her decision to join the team. Unsurprisingly, Clark shone brightly as a Hawk.

By the end of her college career, Clark had made history as the Hawkeyes' all-time leading scorer, NCAA Division I men's and women's scoring leader, and an all-time leader among points in major women's college basketball players. Then, in April 2024, she was named 1st overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the WNBA draft, opening her up to an even wider audience and bigger opportunities.

But beyond leaving an impression on major basketball stakeholders, Clark also won over fans' support with her impressive skills. During her time in the NCAA, the two-time AP Player of the Year was credited for popularizing women's basketball, translating to increased game attendance and television viewership. Clark's fame, however, was not limited to her collegiate career, trailing behind her all the way to the pro level. Unsurprisingly, Clark's fame and entry into the WNBA got many of the league's players talking. Though a few voiced support for the young player, a few others had quite a lot to get off their chest.