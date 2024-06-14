Violet Affleck Kisses Messy Ben & J. Lo Drama Goodbye With Ivy League Aspirations

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez just can't seem to shake the rumors that their marriage is in trouble, but one person who just isn't here for the drama is Ben's daughter, Violet Affleck. We mean that literally: she's headed for Yale — in other words, far, far away from her famous family members.

Reports of Violet heading to the Ivy League institution first emerged after her high school's Instagram account shared a group pic of their graduates posing in their college sweatshirts. Though Violet is pretty low-key in the pic, her statuesque height (and, y'know, being mom Jennifer Garner's twin) doesn't exactly lend itself to blending in. And, sure enough, she's rocking a navy sweatshirt bearing the name "Yale."

At the time of writing, it's yet to be confirmed what Ben and Garner's eldest child is planning on studying at the prestigious university. However, one thing we do know is that she took charge of her applications. As Garner shared in a 2023 appearance on "Live with Kelly and Mark," Violet did it all on her own, without the need for parental nagging. "She's a self-starter," beamed the proud mama. Taking responsibility for her future aside, we're pretty sure Violet is pretty happy about her decision now. After all, the explosive rumors about her father and stepmother are heating up, so making herself scarce as media speculation intensifies is bound to be a perk.