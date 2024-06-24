Celebs And Politicians Who Absolutely Can't Stand Lara Trump

Lara Trump's controversial RNC takeover significantly raised her profile and made her a prime target of her father-in-law's opponents, both from the entertainment and political realms. Those worlds collided at the White House Correspondents Dinner, where Lara saw a sign that she'd become one of the right's most notable figures. Just like Donald Trump before her, she was the butt of a joke.

It's unclear whether "Saturday Night Live" cast member Colin Jost is actually a Lara hater or if he was just doing his job as the event's host when he mentioned her at "nerd prom," but what he said about the RNC co-chair was pretty brutal. "She recently released a cover of the song 'I Won't Back Down.' Upon hearing it, Tom Petty died again," he deadpanned. "I can't believe I'm saying this to a member of the Trump family, but maybe stick to politics."

Long before she became a subject of derision among the entertainment elite, one of Lara's first famous haters was reportedly the star she now has to work the hardest to dazzle. Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen claimed that Donald despised Lara at one time and did not want her to marry into the family. "Not only did Donald make fun of her looks, but so, of course, did Don and Ivanka," he said on the "Political Beatdown" podcast. (At least Eric Trump didn't participate in their gossip fests.) Lara eventually won over "The Apprentice" host, but she's since gained quite a few powerful foes.