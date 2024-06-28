Joe Biden Drags Barron And Melania Into 2024 Debate Wrestling Ring & It Was Brutal
Despite a rocky debate performance that raised red flags about President Joe Biden's health, the current inhabitant of the White House managed to land a significant blow on Donald Trump. Although, Biden had to get in the mud to do it. While Melania Trump didn't personally attend the debate, she and her son Barron did become the topic of conversation as Biden found his energy 30 minutes into the proceedings and dragged Trump's recent court losses. The former president was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, and he made history by becoming the first president to be convicted of a felony for committing business fraud. How did he commit that fraud exactly? By covering up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels so she wouldn't reveal their affair during the 2016 election. In a fiery move, Biden used both cases to highlight Trump's questionable morals.
"How many felonies for molesting a woman in public?" Biden directly questioned Trump during the CNN debate. "For doing a whole range of things, of having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant. I mean, what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat."
However, as was the trend for the current president during the night, Biden stumbled over one detail.
Donald Trump had an affair with Stormy Daniels after Barron was born
While Donald Trump declared on the debate stage that he "did not have sex with a porn star" following President Joe Biden's barb, a jury of peers felt otherwise. Stormy Daniels testified during the hush money trial, and her story is slightly different than how Biden presented it.
For starters, Donald did not have an affair with Daniels while Melania Trump was pregnant with Barron. Donald had the affair after Barron was born, four months to be exact. So Biden was on the right track, he just flubbed a key fact. While appearing in court, Stormy Daniels testified about the state of Donald's marriage at the time of their encounter. According to her, Donald said that he and Melania don't even sleep the in the same room, and this was in 2016. Based on Melania skipping the CNN debate — and increasingly becoming a ghost when it comes to the campaign trail and Donald's court appearances — it doesn't seem like their marital situation is getting any better.
Having Donald's affair being brought up on the debate stage has to be humiliating, especially with people noting the fact that he's the first president to deny having sex with a porn star on live television. The guy can't stop making history.