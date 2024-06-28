Joe Biden Drags Barron And Melania Into 2024 Debate Wrestling Ring & It Was Brutal

Despite a rocky debate performance that raised red flags about President Joe Biden's health, the current inhabitant of the White House managed to land a significant blow on Donald Trump. Although, Biden had to get in the mud to do it. While Melania Trump didn't personally attend the debate, she and her son Barron did become the topic of conversation as Biden found his energy 30 minutes into the proceedings and dragged Trump's recent court losses. The former president was found liable for sexually assaulting E. Jean Carroll, and he made history by becoming the first president to be convicted of a felony for committing business fraud. How did he commit that fraud exactly? By covering up a hush money payment to adult film star Stormy Daniels so she wouldn't reveal their affair during the 2016 election. In a fiery move, Biden used both cases to highlight Trump's questionable morals.

"How many felonies for molesting a woman in public?" Biden directly questioned Trump during the CNN debate. "For doing a whole range of things, of having sex with a porn star while your wife was pregnant. I mean, what are you talking about? You have the morals of an alley cat."

However, as was the trend for the current president during the night, Biden stumbled over one detail.