Is Ben Affleck To Blame For Jennifer Lopez And Leah Remini's Fallout? We Unpack The Rumors

Leah Remini and Jennifer Lopez were practically joined at the hip since the day they met — until, suddenly, they weren't. These two were pretty much the gold standard of Hollywood friendships, so fans were shocked when rumors of a falling out started circulating. And the purported culprit? None other than Lopez's decision to tie the knot with Ben Affleck.

Lopez and Remini's supposed rift was something nobody saw coming, especially given their public declarations of their BFF-hood. "It was one of those instant chemistry things, where you just feel like, 'I love this person. I love being around this person. This person makes me laugh,'" Lopez shared with ET in December 2018. "The Kings of Queens" alum, naturally felt the same way, and told "The View" that she and Lopez had grown to consider each other family. "We're very close, like sisters are," she said. "But in a different way that sisters are."

Ironically, their friendship's origin story involves the men in their lives: Lopez's ex-husband Marc Anthony, who was already pals with Remini and her husband Angelo Pagan, played matchmaker for the quartet. While Lopez and Anthony ended up splitting, her friendship with Remini remained strong. Little did they know that years down the line, another man would make a significant impact on their friendship, only this time, the result wasn't pretty.