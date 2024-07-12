X Times Alec Baldwin's Oldest Child Ireland Has Thrown Shade At Him

Alec Baldwin's relationship with his eldest daughter first came under scrutiny back in 2007, when a nasty voicemail he left her was leaked to the press. Said voicemail saw the actor refer to his then-11-year-old daughter as "a rude, thoughtless little pig" (via YouTube). That said, over the years, he and Ireland Baldwin have patched things up, and they're actually pretty close. So much so, in fact, that she's taken to playfully shading him on a number of occasions.

First up, there was the time Ireland roasted Alec on everything from the infamous voicemail, to being an absent parent, to his lack of awards. Ireland chose violence from the very beginning, introducing herself to her father. She then pointed out that she came close to missing the opportunity to roast him. As she pointed out, "I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years" (via YouTube). Ireland was just getting started, though. She followed that up with, "A lot of people only know my dad as an angry guy, but he's more than some lunatic who loses his temper. He also loses Emmys, and Oscars, and custody of his firstborn child."

Through it all, Alec appeared to be tickled. He gave some overtly fake laughs, stared at the audience in mock shock, and even not-so-surreptitiously flipped the bird while scratching his forehead. At the end of it all, he got up to give her a hug, chuckling, "Well done."