X Times Alec Baldwin's Oldest Child Ireland Has Thrown Shade At Him
Alec Baldwin's relationship with his eldest daughter first came under scrutiny back in 2007, when a nasty voicemail he left her was leaked to the press. Said voicemail saw the actor refer to his then-11-year-old daughter as "a rude, thoughtless little pig" (via YouTube). That said, over the years, he and Ireland Baldwin have patched things up, and they're actually pretty close. So much so, in fact, that she's taken to playfully shading him on a number of occasions.
First up, there was the time Ireland roasted Alec on everything from the infamous voicemail, to being an absent parent, to his lack of awards. Ireland chose violence from the very beginning, introducing herself to her father. She then pointed out that she came close to missing the opportunity to roast him. As she pointed out, "I almost didn't even know about it because I haven't checked my voicemails from my dad from the last, like, 12 years" (via YouTube). Ireland was just getting started, though. She followed that up with, "A lot of people only know my dad as an angry guy, but he's more than some lunatic who loses his temper. He also loses Emmys, and Oscars, and custody of his firstborn child."
Through it all, Alec appeared to be tickled. He gave some overtly fake laughs, stared at the audience in mock shock, and even not-so-surreptitiously flipped the bird while scratching his forehead. At the end of it all, he got up to give her a hug, chuckling, "Well done."
She referenced Alec's voicemail tirade in a cheeky IG post
A year after formally roasting her dad, Ireland Baldwin made it clear that her trolling him was far from a one-off. She did so with a since-deleted snap of herself and Alec Baldwin reading a children's book together posted to Instagram. The book in question? "If I were a pig ... " (via People).
While that would be enough to have most people lol-ing at the "30 Rock" actor and his behavior of years past, Ireland took things a step further with her caption, paraphrasing Alec's tirade against her. "If I were a pig I would be a rude and thoughtless one of course," it read. We love the sass! Suffice it to say, Ireland is not holding back when joking about her dad's voicemail scandal. Plus, the fact that her dad willingly posed for the pic with her shows that they had well and truly moved past it all.
Of course, as previously mentioned, the post has since been taken down, which might lead some to think that maybe she or her dad had second thoughts about it. Perhaps that was the case. However, it hasn't stopped her from throwing shade several more times since then.
Ireland also posted a TikTok video trolling the voicemail
In February 2022, Ireland Baldwin took to TikTok to jump on the "That's not my name" trend. Though most celebs used the trend to poke fun at being confused for characters they'd played in the past, Irelands' had a much spicier take. Once again, she used her dad's voicemail rant as inspo. "My name is Ireland, but the media like to call me ... thoughtless little pig," she wrote (via Buzzfeed).
Of course, while Ireland was no doubt having some fun at her dad's expense, she did emphasize that her video was aimed more at the media, who had also gone on to label her a number of much nastier things over the years. However, it's pretty clear she was also poking fun at just how obsessed the world became with the voicemail when it was leaked, and how she was continuously linked to it despite not being particularly bothered IRL. As Ireland told Page Six 10 years prior to her TikTok video, "The only problem with that voice mail was that people made it out to be a way bigger deal than it was" (via HuffPost).
Nevertheless, as with the Instagram picture, Ireland ultimately took the TikTok post down. Maybe it was bringing more attention to the issue once again, and she wasn't willing to deal with it.
Many assumed she was shading Alec and Hilaria's growing family
Not long after Ireland Baldwin's TikTok video was posted, her father and stepmother Hilaria Baldwin revealed a huge surprise: They were expecting their seventh child together. Ireland didn't expressly address the pregnancy, but she did head to Instagram to share a video many considered to be a playfully shady response to Alec's apparent penchant for having so many children.
Said video saw Ireland staring at the camera with an ever-so-slightly salty expression, before shoveling a forkful of food into her mouth (via The U.S. Sun). Part of the food didn't quite make it, and the video ended with her looking down mournfully, but we digress.
Of course, the video could have been in response to anything, or nothing at all. However, given the timing, it certainly did come across a little shady. For that reason, it's no surprise that her comments section was filled with people joking about her becoming a big sister once again. "When you get another sibling," quipped one. Ireland never confirmed or denied that, but once again, the post was subsequently deleted. We doubt there was ever any malice intended — after all, in addition to her playful dynamic with her dad, Ireland and Hilaria are known to have a great relationship.
Ireland poked fun at Alec's temper on TikTok
Ireland Baldwin hasn't deleted every shady thing posted to her social media platforms. Quite the contrary, she's never removed a TikTok post of herself looking pensive with a video caption declaring, "You think you can hurt my feelings? My dad is Alec Baldwin." All the yikes!
As with the other times she's taken to social media to slate her dad, this was nothing more than a playful jab. Ireland made that clear in the comments section, after one TikTok user took things a little personally, telling her, "Oh ENOUGH already. Let it go!" The user also insinuated that she ought to be grateful for the life Baldwin provided for her. Cue a delightfully snarky retort from the model. "My dad is a great dad. And this is a joke. Pull the stick out of your a** and learn to take one," she responded. No mincing words, here!
Elsewhere in the comments section, another person couldn't help but congratulate Ireland for her roast of her father. Ireland's response? "Revenge is a dish best served cold," she wrote. It's pretty clear Ireland has zero chill, and to borrow from Paris Hilton, we've got to say we're living for it.
Ireland also posted about a DNA test she took
While Ireland Baldwin never revealed whether her Instagram post shortly after Alec and Hilaria Baldwin's pregnancy announcement had anything to do with the number of little siblings she had, she was more explicit in an Instagram post she shared in October 2023. Speaking of the 23andMe DNA test she'd ordered in honor of her birthday, she joked in the caption, "A cool way to find out how many other siblings I might have out there." Shade detected, but once again, there's no question she was playing around.
Given just how controversial Alec's voicemail was, it stands to reason that many may see any tension between the father and daughter as serious. However, time and again, Ireland has made it clear that she and Alec have a great relationship. After all, in addition to the social media sparring, she's had pretty harsh words for people who criticize her father in the past, too. What's more, since welcoming her own child, she's taken to Instagram to share glimpses of him bonding with her daughter.
At the end of the day, Ireland and Alec seem to have a stellar bond. Sure, she throws shade his way on the odd occasion — but it's all done with love.