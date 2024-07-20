Why Hollywood Won't Cast Kellie Pickler Anymore

Kellie Pickler holds a distinction as a vocalist who hit the big time despite being eliminated from and not winning "American Idol," joining a legion that includes EGOT recipient Jennifer Hudson and touring Queen singer Adam Lambert. Despite placing fifth, Pickler said she had no problem figuring out her musical direction. "That can be the hardest thing," she expressed to The Augusta Chronicle. "But for me, it was easy. Country music was always what I wanted to do."

While she may have lost out on her "American Idol" Hollywood dream, Pickler continued in music and caught the acting bug, transitioning into the moviemaking side of Hollywood. In terms of her chances of becoming a star, Pickler had a lot going for her, including her rags-to-riches story of a southern girl growing up with a father who was frequently incarcerated, which many fans connected to. The fact that someone with Pickler's background could reach star status gave wind to the classic story of the American Dream.

But, sadly, what followed was a series of bombs and a lengthy absence from film. Yet Pickler still has a devout fan base cheering her on to her next venture, whatever that may be. That said, the optics aren't exactly signaling a major comeback for the singer, at least not for now, given the downturns in her career and personal life.