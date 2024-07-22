Meet Caitlin Clark's Two Siblings, Colin And Blake Clark
Caitlin Clark has had quite the transformation from a sassy 5-year-old playing on boys' teams to a college basketball phenom. Along the way, she has made some enemies, including her pseudo-rivalry with Angel Reese, which has largely been egged on by viewers. But that hasn't stopped her from breaking records and securing a spot in the big leagues (even if her WNBA salary was beyond disappointing). Pushing the drama and the fame aside, she has continued to focus on furthering her career and bettering the sport, and it's safe to say she's succeeding. Indeed, even LeBron James approves, saying on his "Mind the Game" podcast in 2024, "Caitlin Clark is the reason why a lot of great things are gonna happen for the WNBA."
However, she didn't achieve all of this success on her own. Along the way, Caitlin has had plenty of support from her parents, Brent Clark and Anne Nizzi-Clark, as well as her siblings. The Iowa Hawkeyes alum has openly credited her dad with being her first basketball coach and teaching her perfect shooting form and how to effortlessly score three-pointers. Her brothers, Colin and Blake Clark, have also pushed and inspired her. It helps that they all share a passion for sports, but Colin and Blake are much more than just talented athletes. Here's everything we know about Caitlin's two siblings.
Blake Clark is Caitlin's biggest role model
Sports runs in the Clark family blood. Dad Brent Clark was an accomplished athlete at Simpson College, playing both baseball and basketball, so when he had kids of his own, he passed on his love of the game. As the eldest Clark sibling, Blake, told The Gazette in 2021, "We were always involved in sports." They were constantly playing, and when they weren't, they were watching games on TV. When he, Caitlin, and youngest sibling Colin all went on to join various varsity teams at their schools, it came as no surprise to the family. "When you're just around something that much, it's what you do, too," he mused.
Sibling rivalry was also a given, but as mom Anne Nizzi-Clark explained to the outlet, Blake took the lead, and Caitlin and Colin let him. "Blake has the answers to everything and they kind of defer to Blake," Anne shared. The eldest sibling became one of Caitlin's "biggest role models" as well, sports reporter David Eickholt wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after interviewing the University of Iowa player.
"[Blake] wasn't the most skilled, the most talented, he just really outworked people," Caitlin told The Gazette. "[That's] what drove me when I was young." Now that they've grown up, that admiration continues, with Caitlin noting that she talks to Blake almost every day. "He's always someone I can lean on, even if it's about school or just something in life," she said.
Colin Clark is a fellow sports lover
Colin Clark may be the youngest, but he's just as passionate about sports as Blake and Caitlin. In fact, he's a talented multisport athlete who participated in both track and field and basketball while attending Dowling Catholic High School in Des Moines, Iowa. And he didn't just compete, he excelled. In 2022, he took to Instagram to share that he won the Class 4A Track & Field State Championships. "Woke up a state champ," he captioned the photo.
Meanwhile, on the court, he was a guard for his high school's team, the Maroons, and garnered plenty of attention there, too. In January 2023, the school tweeted a video praising Colin's performance in a game against the Ankeny Hawks. "@Colin_Clark626 with a strong quarter...a strong finish and a three!" they enthused. Proud sister Caitlin quickly retweeted the clip and cheered, "BANGGGGG."
Indeed, Caitlin and big brother Blake have always made time to support their baby bro. Their mom told The Gazette in 2021 that they watched all of his games online and cheer him on in person when possible. "[They] take the time to come back and watch him and support him, and beat up on him a little bit too," she joked. Colin graduated high school in the fall of 2023 and went off to Creighton University in Nebraska, where he'll be in the graduating class of 2027.
Football is Blake Clark's sports passion
While Caitlin and Colin Clark are all about basketball, Blake's heart is with football. Yes, he hit the court while attending Dowling Catholic High School, but after enrolling in Iowa State University, his focus shifted to playing Division I football. Interestingly, he joined the Cyclones as a walk-on quarterback, but quickly secured a full athletic scholarship.
His skills were clear from the beginning, being on the starting lineup all four years of college. Not to mention he was named team captain in 2021. Speaking about Blake's penchant for football, dad Brent Clark told The Gazette in 2021 that being an "old soul" was a big part of his success. As was his compassion. "He gets along well with every single socioeconomic student-athlete you have on the football team," Brent enthused. "His perspective, I think his patience, receptivity to others ideas and his ability to listen are all real positive traits."
Blake's involvement also went beyond the field, as he joined the Student-Athlete Experience Committee and worked on the Student-Athlete Advisory Council as VP and later president. As for his favorite Iowa State memory that, of course, is related to football, too. "I will always cherish the memories made with my teammates by winning the Fiesta Bowl in 2020," he said in an interview with the school's engineering department.
Blake has been praised for his studies in engineering
Blake Clark is much more than an impressive athlete, he's also an incredible engineer. While at Iowa State University, he enrolled in its College of Engineering as an industrial engineering major. He excelled there, garnering several awards, including being crowned Outstanding Graduating Senior in the fall of 2022.
Blake also impressed Chevron-Renewable Energy Group so much during his summer internship that they offered him a permanent job. First, he worked part-time as a student associate so he could complete his master's degree in 2023. Then, he transitioned to a full-time position, moving from the business development team to his new gig as Business Analyst, Integrated Go-To-Market.
"As engineers, I think we have the unique opportunity to innovate to make people's lives safer and more comfortable," Blake explained about what drew him to the profession in his interview with the school of engineering. Indeed, he's excited to help change the world for the better by making clean energy options more reliable and affordable. "It's important to me that my work also provides a 'good' in society," he explained in a 2024 interview with ISU.
Caitlin Clark once split her younger brother's head open
Caitlin Clark's drive to be the best on the basketball court started long before she was a record-breaking champ. In fact, it wasn't even confined to the court. As youngest brother Colin told ESPN's College GameDay in 2024, his sister was always driven to win. So much so that, during a one-on-one game with a Nerf ball as kids, she accidentally split his head open.
"There was a loose ball and she ended up shoving me into a corner of a basement wall," he recalled. "Split my head open, got four staples." Speaking with AP that same year, Caitlin further explained what happened, admitting, "I just threw him into the wall — he went flying and his head slapped into it." Soon Colin was covered in blood, but thankfully, their mom took him to the hospital to receive the multiple staples in his noggin.
If you think that sounds harsh, older brother Blake said it's what made their relationship so strong. "I think all that fighting and everything turns into a mature, loving relationship as you grow up and get older," he told The Gazette in 2021. "We do anything we can to support each other and encourage each other now."
Blake Clark is close to another sports pro great
Caitlin Clark isn't the only pro athlete Blake Clark is BFFs with. As fans learned in 2024, he and San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy have been friends for years. The duo met at Iowa State University and became so close over their four years together that Blake was asked to play a very special role in Purdy's life. "He's going to be in my wedding," Purdy told TikTok reporter Austin Franklin, gushing, "I love him — he's one of my best friends."
While Caitlin wasn't often around while they were in college, the quarterback and Blake would watch her games and root for her to succeed. "What a baller she was from day one, obviously, even [in] high school," he praised. Purdy also told Franklin that while she was younger than them, Caitlin actually inspired his own gameplay by setting a strong example of what it takes to win. "I think just the grit; the competitive nature that she has," he mused. "When you watch it ... it makes you want to play your sport well."