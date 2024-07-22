Meet Caitlin Clark's Two Siblings, Colin And Blake Clark

Sports runs in the Clark family blood. Dad Brent Clark was an accomplished athlete at Simpson College, playing both baseball and basketball, so when he had kids of his own, he passed on his love of the game. As the eldest Clark sibling, Blake, told The Gazette in 2021, "We were always involved in sports." They were constantly playing, and when they weren't, they were watching games on TV. When he, Caitlin, and youngest sibling Colin all went on to join various varsity teams at their schools, it came as no surprise to the family. "When you're just around something that much, it's what you do, too," he mused.

Sibling rivalry was also a given, but as mom Anne Nizzi-Clark explained to the outlet, Blake took the lead, and Caitlin and Colin let him. "Blake has the answers to everything and they kind of defer to Blake," Anne shared. The eldest sibling became one of Caitlin's "biggest role models" as well, sports reporter David Eickholt wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, after interviewing the University of Iowa player.

"[Blake] wasn't the most skilled, the most talented, he just really outworked people," Caitlin told The Gazette. "[That's] what drove me when I was young." Now that they've grown up, that admiration continues, with Caitlin noting that she talks to Blake almost every day. "He's always someone I can lean on, even if it's about school or just something in life," she said.