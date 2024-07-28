Why Kate Middleton Was On Everyone's Lips After Trump's Assassination Attempt

Donald Trump isn't exactly on friendly terms with the Royal Family, reportedly unable to stand Meghan Markle, and has been engaged in a longstanding beef with Prince Harry long before the infamous "Megxit." Now, Kate Middleton's name has been dragged into the controversy surrounding a shocking assassination attempt on Trump. Granted, the Duchess of Cambridge was nowhere near the incident, yet she somehow got roped into the conversation — and not by her own doing.

A quick recap: On July 13, 2024, during a rally in Pennsylvania, there was an assassination attempt on former President Trump. In the middle of delivering a speech for his presidential bid, three shots were fired, with one bullet grazing Trump's right ear, according to AP News. "I was shot with a bullet that pierced the upper part of my right ear. I knew immediately that something was wrong in that I heard a whizzing sound, shots, and immediately felt the bullet ripping through the skin," he wrote in a post on Truth Social. "Much bleeding took place, so I realized then what was happening. GOD BLESS AMERICA!"

The investigation didn't waste time identifying the shooter: a 20-year-old man named Thomas Matthew Crooks, who was fatally taken down by the Secret Service moments after the shooting. And here's where it gets weird — upon further digging, authorities discovered that Crooks had been saving photos of Middleton on his phone in the days leading up to the incident.