Body Language Expert Tells Us Biden Fibbed About One Thing In Address (Yep, It's About Trump)

It seems Joe Biden's list of gaffes is growing longer by the day. As he inches closer to his exit from the Oval Office, the outgoing president has been racking up verbal blunders faster than we can count. From tolerable to utterly absurd, Biden's latest hits include referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO Summit. Then, there was the rally where he accidentally read the teleprompter's "pause" cue out loud. He also once confidently declared the Capitol Riots happened on July 6 instead of January 6. Now, in his latest faux pas, during his official announcement that he's bowing out of the 2024 Presidential race, he couldn't resist a jab at Donald Trump — but he fumbled that, too.

On July 24, 2024, Biden addressed the nation straight from the Oval Office to explain his decision to withdraw from his bid for re-election. He said he was putting his personal ambition aside "in the defense of democracy" and would be "passing the torch" to Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country," he said.

And, of course, he just had to bring up Trump, although not directly. While he didn't name him outright, he suggested that the two aren't enemies. However, according to Traci Brown, CSP, a fraud-busting body language expert, it's obvious that he doesn't exactly believe that and was only going through the motions.