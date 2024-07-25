Body Language Expert Tells Us Biden Fibbed About One Thing In Address (Yep, It's About Trump)
It seems Joe Biden's list of gaffes is growing longer by the day. As he inches closer to his exit from the Oval Office, the outgoing president has been racking up verbal blunders faster than we can count. From tolerable to utterly absurd, Biden's latest hits include referring to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy as Russian President Vladimir Putin at the NATO Summit. Then, there was the rally where he accidentally read the teleprompter's "pause" cue out loud. He also once confidently declared the Capitol Riots happened on July 6 instead of January 6. Now, in his latest faux pas, during his official announcement that he's bowing out of the 2024 Presidential race, he couldn't resist a jab at Donald Trump — but he fumbled that, too.
On July 24, 2024, Biden addressed the nation straight from the Oval Office to explain his decision to withdraw from his bid for re-election. He said he was putting his personal ambition aside "in the defense of democracy" and would be "passing the torch" to Vice President Kamala Harris. "She is experienced, she is tough, she is capable. She's been an incredible partner to me and a leader for our country," he said.
And, of course, he just had to bring up Trump, although not directly. While he didn't name him outright, he suggested that the two aren't enemies. However, according to Traci Brown, CSP, a fraud-busting body language expert, it's obvious that he doesn't exactly believe that and was only going through the motions.
Biden may not agree that he and Trump aren't enemies
Many of Joe Biden's verbal gaffes seem to be unintentional, but his fib when talking about Donald Trump? That one looked like he was trying his hardest not to let his true feelings slip out. In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, body language expert Traci Brown dissected Biden's address and revealed that his body language screamed disagreement with the idea that he and Trump are not enemies.
"The biggest things I noticed were that he stuttered when he talked about Trump and that they weren't enemies. So he's not on board with that. It's clear he was reading from a teleprompter. His blink rate was very low. The lowest I've ever seen. He's looking for threat," they explained, adding that his cosmetic enhancements didn't help at all. "He didn't move his head at all. And he'd had a lot of Botox in his forehead. This made him come across as not emotional and could be received by some as not passionate."
What's clear, however, is that he's genuine in his intent to end his bid for the presidency, despite his robotic delivery and facial expressions that suggest anything but sincerity. "Yes he's on board with dropping out and is behind Kamala," Brown surmised. "He didn't show any different emotions when talking about those topics."
But it does look like Trump is done considering Biden as an opponent
While Joe Biden still sees Donald Trump as his primary adversary, Trump has already shifted his focus to someone else: Kamala Harris. Even though Harris hasn't been officially nominated as the Democratic candidate, Trump wasted no time launching his attacks.
For starters, he's branded Harris as "the same as Biden but much more radical." During his first campaign rally since Biden dropped out of the race, Trump went on a tirade against her, calling her a complete liar. "So now we have a new victim to defeat: Lyin' Kamala Harris. ... The most incompetent and far-left vice president in American history." And, contrary to Biden's support, Trump claimed Harris is utterly incapable of being the leader of the free world. "Kamala Harris is unfit to lead," he claimed. "She's unfit to lead. She'll destroy our country in a year. This country will be destroyed."
Harris, of course, didn't take these accusations lying down. She countered Trump's claims by emphasizing her qualifications at a rally in Milwaukee. "I took on perpetrators of all kinds," she said, referring to her past experience as California's attorney general. "Predators who abused women. Fraudsters who ripped off consumers. Cheaters who broke the rules for their own gain. So hear me when I say I know Donald Trump's type. In this campaign, I promise you, I will proudly put my record against his any day of the week."