Why Julie Chrisley Could Get Out Of Prison Sooner Than Everyone Initially Thought

Chrisley knows best — or at least, Julie Chrisley knows how to work the system. Just two years into her prison sentence, Julie might be cutting her prison stay significantly short, according to a legal expert. But this will only happen if the universe works in her favor, and by universe, we mean the court.

In 2022, Julie, her husband Todd, and their accountant, Peter Tarantino, were convicted on all counts of their 2019 indictment, which included charges of wire fraud, conspiracy to commit bank fraud, and conspiracy to defraud the United States, per court documents obtained by NBC News. They were found guilty of defrauding financial institutions of $30 million in loans and committing tax evasion, among others. "When you lie, cheat, and steal, justice is blind as to your fame, your fortune, and your position," Special Agent Keri Farley, head of the FBI Atlanta, noted in a news release obtained by AP News. "In the end, when driven by greed, the verdict of guilty on all counts for these three defendants proves once again that financial crimes do not pay."

Julie and Todd were originally set to serve a whopping 19 years combined, but their sentences were later trimmed down to Todd getting 10 years and Julie five. Now, after more appeals, Julie might be walking free much sooner, especially if the court decides she's not as deeply entangled in the crimes as first thought, per Los Angeles entertainment, business, and defamation attorney Camron Dowlatshahi, a partner with Mills, Sadat, Dowlat LLP.