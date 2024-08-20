HGTV Star Christina Hall And Her Ex Josh's Strange Relationship With Candace Owens
It's always interesting to see which social circles our favorite celebrities move in, as it gives fans a sneak peek into how they really behave IRL. But frankly, we don't always like what we see. Sure, we can't choose their friends for them, but it doesn't mean that we can't be disappointed by their choices. Case in point: Christina Hall and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Josh Hall, cozying up to notorious far-right commentator Candace Owens. Fans first caught wind of the Halls' surprising connection to Owens in 2022 when the former couple supported her controversial documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold."
On a now-deleted Instagram post of Owens promoting the film, Christina commented, "We watched it last night, Josh and I are always so impressed with your tenacity and fearlessness. You are a true bada**." Josh, too, expressed pride in his supposed pal, gushing, "Candace, our family is proud of you and the work you do and continue to do." It didn't take long for the controversial commentator to return the favor by giving "Christina in the Country" some love, which the HGTV star eagerly reposted on her Stories. Fan reactions were understandably mixed, but many were vocal about their disappointment.
"Christina is a lost cause. Will not watch any of her new shows," one user wrote on the r/HGTV subreddit, with another saying, "Yuck! Made me lose even more respect towards Christina. You are the company you keep." Christina and Owens might not be BFFs, but their relationship is still a head-scratcher. Then again, the duo likely met each other through Josh's sister.
Stacie Adams likely introduced Christina Hall to Candace Owens
Christina and Josh Hall never spilled the beans on how they got all buddy-buddy with Candace Owens, but it doesn't take a genius to figure out that it was likely through Josh's sister, Stacie Adams, who just so happens to be part of the eyebrow-raising political commentator's closest circle. Adams is so close to Owens that she was appointed the godmother of her daughter, Louise. Plus, during Christina and Josh's second wedding celebration, Owens even joked on Adams' Instagram post featuring the couple, "I thought I was going to be your plus 1. You took Joel instead?"
It might not even be a huge reach to assume that Josh and Owens bonded over their shared political views. There's no concrete evidence, of course, but an eagle-eyed Reddit user spotted a telltale sign. "In this season's very first episode, her husband of the month pulled into the garage where I noticed an enormous Gadsden flag mounted on the wall," they pointed out. "That pretty much told me all I needed to know." While the former couple has kept mum on the details of their apparent friendship with Owens, it just takes a bit of detective work to get the low-down on it all.
Josh remained friends with Owens after the split
It's not uncommon for friends to pick sides when their pals go through a divorce, and in the case of Christina and Josh Hall, it's pretty obvious that Candace Owens has chosen Team Josh. Given that she's besties with his sister, this is not exactly a shocker. Josh even took to Instagram to brag about still hanging out with Owens and invited her to appear on an episode of his podcast. "A Nashville time with my friends," he wrote on his Story, along with a picture of himself posing with Owens and Amber Rose. "Peep the podcast with these two today." As for Christina, it's anyone's guess whether she's still friendly with Owens post-split, but our money's on the relationship fizzling out along with her marriage.
The HGTV star has made it clear that she no longer wants anything to do with Josh, so if he's still tight with Owens, Christina probably doesn't want her around either. And while Josh claimed that he didn't want to break up, by all accounts, Christina appears to be thriving without him. "The pure peace I felt there was something I haven't felt in a long time," she wrote in an Instagram Story posted just days after sharing her brutal comeback, slamming Josh for being "insecure" and having a "large ego." The "Flip or Flop" alum added, "It reminded me I am capable of feeling this daily when know [sic] one is fing [sic] with me and my life."