HGTV Star Christina Hall And Her Ex Josh's Strange Relationship With Candace Owens

It's always interesting to see which social circles our favorite celebrities move in, as it gives fans a sneak peek into how they really behave IRL. But frankly, we don't always like what we see. Sure, we can't choose their friends for them, but it doesn't mean that we can't be disappointed by their choices. Case in point: Christina Hall and her soon-to-be-ex-husband, Josh Hall, cozying up to notorious far-right commentator Candace Owens. Fans first caught wind of the Halls' surprising connection to Owens in 2022 when the former couple supported her controversial documentary, "The Greatest Lie Ever Sold."

On a now-deleted Instagram post of Owens promoting the film, Christina commented, "We watched it last night, Josh and I are always so impressed with your tenacity and fearlessness. You are a true bada**." Josh, too, expressed pride in his supposed pal, gushing, "Candace, our family is proud of you and the work you do and continue to do." It didn't take long for the controversial commentator to return the favor by giving "Christina in the Country" some love, which the HGTV star eagerly reposted on her Stories. Fan reactions were understandably mixed, but many were vocal about their disappointment.

"Christina is a lost cause. Will not watch any of her new shows," one user wrote on the r/HGTV subreddit, with another saying, "Yuck! Made me lose even more respect towards Christina. You are the company you keep." Christina and Owens might not be BFFs, but their relationship is still a head-scratcher. Then again, the duo likely met each other through Josh's sister.