HGTV's Christina Hall Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Risqué Outfit & Takes A Shady Jab At Jobless Josh

As filming continues on HGTV's "The Flip Off," Christina Hall is reminding Josh Hall that she works hard for her money — and looks good while doing it, honey. Christina isn't letting her third divorce distract her from her job, but she's still finding a little free time to take jabs at her ex on social media.

While Christina has joked about finding a fourth husband after dumping Josh, she's currently busy working on her new series with a different ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa. In an August 9 post on her Instagram Story, Christina shared a photo that was likely taken on the set of "The Flip Off." She was posing with Beth Kochendorfer, a director of photography who has worked on reality series including "Botched" and "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Christina reminded fans that her sexy single era is in full swing by rocking an ensemble that would be a great look for a first date with a potential hubby No. 4. It consisted of a black bustier with a sweetheart neckline and light-wash denim shorts that showed off her killer legs. Her hair was partially pulled back and styled in flawless waves.

Christina's caption was possibly meant to be a dig at Josh. "Our job doesn't suck," she wrote. The words were a reminder of the work that Josh just lost and one of the rumored reasons Christina divorced him.