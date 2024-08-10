HGTV's Christina Hall Flaunts Her Killer Legs In Risqué Outfit & Takes A Shady Jab At Jobless Josh
As filming continues on HGTV's "The Flip Off," Christina Hall is reminding Josh Hall that she works hard for her money — and looks good while doing it, honey. Christina isn't letting her third divorce distract her from her job, but she's still finding a little free time to take jabs at her ex on social media.
While Christina has joked about finding a fourth husband after dumping Josh, she's currently busy working on her new series with a different ex, Tarek El Moussa, and his wife, Heather El Moussa. In an August 9 post on her Instagram Story, Christina shared a photo that was likely taken on the set of "The Flip Off." She was posing with Beth Kochendorfer, a director of photography who has worked on reality series including "Botched" and "The Real Housewives of Orange County." Christina reminded fans that her sexy single era is in full swing by rocking an ensemble that would be a great look for a first date with a potential hubby No. 4. It consisted of a black bustier with a sweetheart neckline and light-wash denim shorts that showed off her killer legs. Her hair was partially pulled back and styled in flawless waves.
Christina's caption was possibly meant to be a dig at Josh. "Our job doesn't suck," she wrote. The words were a reminder of the work that Josh just lost and one of the rumored reasons Christina divorced him.
Christina Hall reportedly felt like her ex wasn't working hard enough
Josh Hall was working as a licensed realtor when he met Christina Hall, but according to an Us Weekly report, the titular "Christina on the Coast" star realized that he was coasting along on her dime at some point during their marriage. "She felt like Josh was not contributing enough to the household," an insider said.
Christina seemingly confirmed that she believed her ex wasn't bringing enough to the table in a July 25 Instagram post. As the battle over how the Halls' money and other assets would be divided got messy, Christina wrote on her Story, "I have worked my a** off to build this life for myself and my children and anyone who would try and take what they do not deserve/what they did NOT work for should be ashamed" (via Page Six). Unfortunately for Christina, she and Josh don't have a prenup, which means that her ex could be awarded a substantial amount of her hard-earned money when their divorce is finalized.
If Christina really did feel like Josh was being a free-loader, her decision to divorce him actually prevented him from getting a job — he was supposed to be her house-flipping partner on "The Flip Off." Now, instead of filming the show, Josh has been chilling with his Trump-supporting pals Amber Rose and Candace Owens. Perhaps he'll replace his HGTV gig with a right-wing grift in the near future.