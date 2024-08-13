Celine Dion's Most Tragic Comments About The Death Of Her Husband René Angélil

Celine Dion's life following her husband's death has never been the same. After all, Dion had known René Angélil since she was 12, and as her manager, he helped her become a global phenomenon. Angélil died in January 2016 from complications of throat cancer, a disease he had been struck by three different times since 1998. That cold, winter night, Dion lost her husband, manager, and father of her three sons. "I think I will probably grieve for the rest of my life," she told The U.K. Sun in 2017.

Dion's grieving process has proved nuanced and complex. From still considering herself married to him to the painful reminders that she wasn't next to him when her husband died and finding solace in knowing his suffering was finally over, the Canadian star has gone through a lot of pain. But she also emerged as a new woman. Losing Angélil forced Dion to look inward and put her health first, something she had neglected out of fear.

The loss of her manager also pushed Dion to take the reins of her career. Seeing how much she can accomplish without him empowered her. The effect of Angélil's death on Dion's love life is another story. "I have never met another man in my life, never kissed another man in my life," she said. "I miss him a lot." Over the years, Dion has shed light on the many ways Angélil's death affected her.