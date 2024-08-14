Olympian Trinity Rodman Has Had Such A Tragic Life

Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman may have grown up with a famous last name, but that's not to say things have been smooth sailing in her life. In fact, the opposite is true. From a not-so-close relationship with her father Dennis Rodman, to tough financial circumstances growing up, Trinity faced a ton of challenges on her way to success.

Trinity is the daughter of Dennis and his most recent ex-wife Michelle Moyer — but let's just say the Rodman family was never the most traditional. Quite the contrary, two days before marrying Moyer, Dennis made the surprising admission to the Los Angeles Times that they wouldn't be cohabitating. "We won't live together ... I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends," he said. Hard to see why that fairy tale was short-lived.

Based on an interview Moyer, Trinity and her brother, NBA star DJ Rodman did with ESPN in 2022, it seems the family did end up living together at one point, but that changed after Moyer had a near-death experience on a motorcycle and decided to end the relationship. What was to follow were years of sporadic appearances from Dennis, which led to a tense relationship between him and his daughter. He also offered little to no financial support, which culminated in Trinity, DJ and their mom facing constant evictions and even living in a motel. In short, Trinity's early years were anything but charmed.