Olympian Trinity Rodman Has Had Such A Tragic Life
Olympic gold medalist Trinity Rodman may have grown up with a famous last name, but that's not to say things have been smooth sailing in her life. In fact, the opposite is true. From a not-so-close relationship with her father Dennis Rodman, to tough financial circumstances growing up, Trinity faced a ton of challenges on her way to success.
Trinity is the daughter of Dennis and his most recent ex-wife Michelle Moyer — but let's just say the Rodman family was never the most traditional. Quite the contrary, two days before marrying Moyer, Dennis made the surprising admission to the Los Angeles Times that they wouldn't be cohabitating. "We won't live together ... I like it like that. She and the kids come over on weekends," he said. Hard to see why that fairy tale was short-lived.
Based on an interview Moyer, Trinity and her brother, NBA star DJ Rodman did with ESPN in 2022, it seems the family did end up living together at one point, but that changed after Moyer had a near-death experience on a motorcycle and decided to end the relationship. What was to follow were years of sporadic appearances from Dennis, which led to a tense relationship between him and his daughter. He also offered little to no financial support, which culminated in Trinity, DJ and their mom facing constant evictions and even living in a motel. In short, Trinity's early years were anything but charmed.
Trinity's living situation wasn't the most conventional
Unfortunately, Dennis Rodman's plans for not living with his then-wife and kids weren't the only time Michelle Moyer and DJ and Trinity Rodman's living situation was a little unorthodox. In fact, post-split, things became even more difficult for Moyer and her children. Speaking of the situation with The Spokesman-Review in 2023, Moyer recounted, "There were times we were staying in motel rooms, and living out of the back of our old, beat-up truck."
Granted, DJ did tell ESPN that he and Trinity didn't necessarily view it as a big deal at the time, because Moyer went out of her way to turn it into an adventure. Speaking of the time they didn't even have the aforementioned beat-up truck, DJ told the outlet, "That's not the most ideal situation to be in with a family. But our mom made it fun." Sure enough, thinking of one of the times they stayed in a motel, Moyer told The Spokesman-Review, "I wanted the kids to think we were on vacation, so I booked a room right next to the pool ... before school, they could go swimming."
That's not to say Trinity's mom didn't feel the strain, though. As she told ESPN, the fact that Dennis lost all his money and wasn't exactly committed to child support payments when he did have it meant there was a constant anxiety. "It was a roller coaster of you have money, you don't have money," she shared.
Dennis wasn't exactly his daughter's biggest cheerleader
In addition to Dennis Rodman being decidedly lax on the child support front, he also wasn't the most hands-on dad when it came to his daughter's career as a star athlete. That became clear when Trinity Rodman spoke to The Guardian in April 2021. Trinity didn't go into detail at the time, but asked about the impact her dad had on her career, she quickly steered the conversation to Michelle Moyer. "No one asks about my mom because she's obviously not an NBA star, but I just want people to know that my mom's been my support system in everything in life," she said. Talk about a classy clapback.
A few months after Trinity's interview with The Guardian, she got more pointed. Responding to Dennis' surprise appearance at one of her games, she took to Instagram to share a pic of them hugging — but didn't let him off easy in the caption. Au contraire, she wrote, "I go months if not years without his presence or communication." Nevertheless, she ended things off saying she hoped that one day they'd have a stronger bond.
Speaking to ESPN about the post in 2022, Trinity explained that she'd wanted to set the record straight, lest anyone think of Dennis as the reason for her success. "I didn't want it to get misconstrued. I didn't want people to think he was in my life when he wasn't or vice versa," she said. Fair enough!
She's faced some nepo baby criticism (but it's been shut down)
Given everything Trinity Rodman went through as a youngster, from living in a truck to not having her dad around, the very idea that she could fall into the category of celebrity nepo babies with famous parents is a reach at best. Even so, she hasn't escaped a few murmurs that her fame has something to do with her dad's own NBA success.
Taking to Reddit, some detractors suggested that while she was undoubtedly talented, the amount of attention she got came down to her last name more than her own track record. Granted, this was before Trinity became one of the top 5 scorers at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
It does bear mentioning that Trinity has been fairly open about being associated with a famous last name and accepting it for what it is. As she told The Guardian, "He is my dad at the end of the day and I don't think it's gonna go away, so I just answer the questions and then move on." That said, in her interview with ESPN, she stressed that the last name didn't only belong to Dennis Rodman. "When I say Rodman, it's not my dad's name. It's my name. It's my brother's name. It's my family's name. And it's ultimately the story that got me to where I am today, and I love that," she said. Once again, Trinity came through with a gracious comeback.
Dennis didn't give her a shout-out after the World Cup
In August 2023, the USA women's team was knocked out of the Women's World Cup. That in itself was a heartbreaking blow to the entire team, Trinity Rodman included. However, a double whammy came when everyone, Jill Biden included, sent well-wishes ... and Dennis Rodman's response was nonexistent.
Taking to Instagram, Michelle Moyer was quick to send some love her daughter's way, commending her on a job well done, even if it wasn't the outcome they'd hoped for. "Even with the flu, you gave it all you had ... What an experience. PROUD OF THE USA," Moyer wrote, alongside a sweet snap of her hugging Trinity alongside the field. As for the first lady, she took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to congratulate the team for their efforts. "Today, you inspired us with your grit and determination. We are proud of you. Always remember that you encourage women and girls everywhere to show up and fight for their dreams," she wrote.
Like we said, there were crickets coming from Dennis' side. That's not to say he was entirely silent on social media that day, though. According to Essentially Sports, he had taken to his Instagram Stories to show off some of his dance moves. Well, at least he's consistent with the inconsistency.
Sad moments aside, Trinity is living her best life
On paper, Trinity Rodman has endured some tragedy. However, she's also had major wins most people can only dream of. After all, Trinity was just 18 when she was drafted for the NWSL. And, in the time since, she's continued to do big things. Hello, Olympic gold medalist?
What's more, while Trinity hasn't had the most present father, the love she's got from the rest of her family more than makes up for it. As she told The Guardian, her mom is a regular at her games, and hearing her cheer always sets her at ease. She's also taken to Instagram to gush over Michelle Moyer, describing her as, "CRAZY PERFECTION." In the same post, she gushed, "Cheers to the day God put the most amazing woman on this earth to care for me and my siblings who I see as angels." Speaking of those siblings, Trinity is also super close to her brother DJ Rodman, and has told U.S. Soccer WNT that they're one another's biggest fans. As for her and DJ's older half-sister, Teyana Lima, they're super close as well, with Teyana taking to Instagram to call her younger sibling, "My sister my bestfriend my person forever and always."
Of course, Dennis does have 3 kids, and is also father to Alexis Rodman. We're not sure if she and Trinity are close. However, when it comes to the relationships we do know about, Trinity is balling in that department.