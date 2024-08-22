What Tim Montgomery's Life In Prison Was Really Like

In April 2006, Tim Montgomery was taken into custody and charged alongside 12 other suspects for bank fraud and money laundering. Per The New York Times, Montgomery was indicted for depositing three checks which amounted to a $775,000 total. He'd also received $20,000 from his former coach Steven Riddick, who was a co-accused.

Montgomery pleaded guilty in a Manhattan court in April 2007. He expressed remorse in a statement to the press, saying (via The New York Times), "I sincerely regret the role I played in this unfortunate episode. I have disappointed many people, and for that I am truly sorry. I look forward to moving past this event and being a positive influence in my community in the future." Montgomery was given a 46-month sentence by New York Judge Kenneth Karas in May 2008.

During the course of his legal woes, Montgomery had taken to dealing heroin in order to raise funds, as he shared in a 2016 interview with "Trans World Sport." The gravity of his offense didn't dawn on him until he got caught. "When they put the cuffs on me for selling heroin and told me how bad heroin was — how much time I was facing — I really, really wanted to die then," he told the outlet. In October 2008, 33-year-old Montgomery was sentenced to an additional five years for possession and distribution of the drug.