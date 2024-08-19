Matthew Perry's Alleged Spending Before Tragic Death Could Explain His Shockingly Small Bank Account

Note: This article includes mentions of substance abuse.

Once believed to be worth a staggering $120 million, Matthew Perry's bank balance at the time of death is drastically different than we initially thought. As it turns out, he had just around $1.5 million in his personal account, according to People, which is practically chump change compared to what many of his fans had expected. The latest reports from the investigation into his death reveal exactly why his financial situation ended up being the opposite of what many had assumed.

For most of his adult life, the "17 Again" star was honest about his lifelong struggle with addiction. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he revealed that he blew a massive chunk of his fortune on rehab stints, even going as far as creating his own sober center in the pursuit of sobriety. "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," he previously told The New York Times. And during the times he wasn't well, he was dropping serious cash on drugs just to keep his head above water.

Sadly, Perry's official cause of death was linked to the "acute effects of ketamine," according to TMZ. In the days leading up to his death, he was reportedly spending thousands on the substance, which might explain why his bank account was far from what anyone imagined for a guy who was supposed to be swimming in "Friends" royalties.