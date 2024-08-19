Matthew Perry's Alleged Spending Before Tragic Death Could Explain His Shockingly Small Bank Account
Note: This article includes mentions of substance abuse.
Once believed to be worth a staggering $120 million, Matthew Perry's bank balance at the time of death is drastically different than we initially thought. As it turns out, he had just around $1.5 million in his personal account, according to People, which is practically chump change compared to what many of his fans had expected. The latest reports from the investigation into his death reveal exactly why his financial situation ended up being the opposite of what many had assumed.
For most of his adult life, the "17 Again" star was honest about his lifelong struggle with addiction. In his memoir "Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing," he revealed that he blew a massive chunk of his fortune on rehab stints, even going as far as creating his own sober center in the pursuit of sobriety. "I've probably spent $9 million or something trying to get sober," he previously told The New York Times. And during the times he wasn't well, he was dropping serious cash on drugs just to keep his head above water.
Sadly, Perry's official cause of death was linked to the "acute effects of ketamine," according to TMZ. In the days leading up to his death, he was reportedly spending thousands on the substance, which might explain why his bank account was far from what anyone imagined for a guy who was supposed to be swimming in "Friends" royalties.
Perry reportedly spent over $50,000 on ketamine before his death
Matthew Perry's death was heartbreaking enough as it is, but his official autopsy could've never prepared us for the heartbreaking betrayal against him — that his longtime friend and personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, played a role in his untimely demise. According to reports, Iwamasa enabled Perry to take the dangerous doses of ketamine that ultimately killed him. It turns out that Iwamasa, who should have been protecting Perry, was instead acting as the middleman, facilitating the actor's access to the drug.
According to the documents obtained by Us Weekly, Iwamasa reportedly arranged multiple purchases of ketamine for Perry, shelling out around $55,000 on 55 vials in less than a month. He even drove Perry to various locations to get injected by medical professionals, although he also did the administering of the drug himself — despite having zero medical training.
As of this writing, Iwamasa has reportedly pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute ketamine causing death, along with Erik Fleming, who sold the ketamine that killed Perry, according to ABC News. Dr. Mark Chavez, another supplier, also reportedly "agreed" to plead guilty. Meanwhile, Jasveen Sangha, the so-called "The Ketamine Queen," and Dr. Salvador Plasencia, both of whom also sold Perry the drug, pleaded not guilty to the charges filed against them. Despite the legal battle ahead, Perry's family remains hopeful. "We look forward to justice taking its course and we're grateful for the exceptional work of the multiple agencies whose agents investigated Matthew's death," his stepfather, Keith Morrison, said in a statement obtained by USA Today. "We're hoping unscrupulous suppliers of dangerous drugs will get the message."
If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).