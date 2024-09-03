Celebs Who Didn't Get Prenups — Which Ended Up Costing Them Big

Most of the time, when two people fall in love and get married, they don't have a prenuptial agreement ready to go. This is because, for the vast majority of marriages, there isn't a wealth disparity between those involved. Of course, there's also the underlying fact that some take offense to being asked about a prenup, so for most people, they're uncommon.

This is less true for celebrities, who often have a net worth measured in the millions. When there's that kind of money and assets on the line, it's usually in everyone's best interests to protect themselves. After all, celebrities are people just like everyone else, and like many marriages, life can get in the way and muck it all up. When that happens in a celebrity marriage where there is a prenup, everyone can go their separate ways without financially ruining one another.

When they don't have a prenup, it can become very expensive. In some states, not having a prenup means dividing everything 50/50, and for folks with tens of millions on the line, things can get nasty. Each of these celebrity marriages ended through divorce, and nobody involved had a prenup to protect themselves.