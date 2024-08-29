We Finally Know Why Hoda Kotb & Her Ex-Fiancé Joel Schiffman Split

Hoda Kotb and Joel Schiffman looked like one of those couples that would ride off into the sunset — until they didn't. After nearly a decade together and two kids, they pulled the plug before ever getting to say "I do." But if you're expecting some juicy scandal behind their split, don't hold your breath.

The "Today" host had long believed that Schiffman was the man she'd grow old with. Sure, it took six years to get a ring on her finger, but marriage was always on the agenda. And when he finally popped the question, she was over the moon. "I actually didn't know I could love him more, but I did, in that moment. And I've felt different ever since," she once gushed in a "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" appearance. They were supposed to have a low-key beach wedding in August 2020, but due to the pandemic, all plans were put on ice. By January 2022, they'd announced they were better off as friends and co-parents than future spouses. Kotb even cleared the air on "Today," saying, "It's not like something happened ... They say sometimes relationships are meant to be there for a reason, for a season, or for a lifetime, and I feel like ours was meant to be there for a season."

It wasn't until two years after their split that Kotb shared a little more insight about their parting of ways. Turns out, the real reason they called it quits was simply a case of life taking them in different directions.