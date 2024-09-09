Rumored Celebs Miles Teller Doesn't Get Along With

Ever since he stepped onto the entertainment industry, Miles Teller has already earned the reputation of being, well, a not-so-nice guy. The "Bleed for This" actor has garnered a bit of a shady image, and it's no shocker that rumors paint him as something of a diva who doesn't always play nice with others.

But Teller himself knows all about it. He's painfully aware of that infamous Esquire article that branded him as "kind of a d***." In fact, he told Vulture that people probably see him that way because, unlike some of his peers, he doesn't bother trying to win everyone over. "Maybe some people have been turned off of me because I take what I'm doing pretty seriously and I don't feel the need to charm everybody," he said. "So, do I think of acting as a popularity contest? No. Was it tough for me when that Esquire article came out? It was." He also admitted to The Guardian how frustrating it was to see people buy into the narrative. "Oh, I felt frickin' helpless, I felt extremely misrepresented, I felt a little angry," he confessed. "For the average person, they are reading this article, they haven't met you, they're like... 'She said he was an a**hole — he must be!'"

To Teller's credit, he doesn't make headlines like a true Hollywood villain would, so maybe he's not quite the monster some people think. Still, that hasn't stopped him from getting involved in rumors of supposed clashes with co-stars and colleagues. Here are just a few of them.