Rumored Celebs Miles Teller Doesn't Get Along With
Ever since he stepped onto the entertainment industry, Miles Teller has already earned the reputation of being, well, a not-so-nice guy. The "Bleed for This" actor has garnered a bit of a shady image, and it's no shocker that rumors paint him as something of a diva who doesn't always play nice with others.
But Teller himself knows all about it. He's painfully aware of that infamous Esquire article that branded him as "kind of a d***." In fact, he told Vulture that people probably see him that way because, unlike some of his peers, he doesn't bother trying to win everyone over. "Maybe some people have been turned off of me because I take what I'm doing pretty seriously and I don't feel the need to charm everybody," he said. "So, do I think of acting as a popularity contest? No. Was it tough for me when that Esquire article came out? It was." He also admitted to The Guardian how frustrating it was to see people buy into the narrative. "Oh, I felt frickin' helpless, I felt extremely misrepresented, I felt a little angry," he confessed. "For the average person, they are reading this article, they haven't met you, they're like... 'She said he was an a**hole — he must be!'"
To Teller's credit, he doesn't make headlines like a true Hollywood villain would, so maybe he's not quite the monster some people think. Still, that hasn't stopped him from getting involved in rumors of supposed clashes with co-stars and colleagues. Here are just a few of them.
Miles and Jonah Hill were rumored to have an on-set beef
Miles Teller and Jonah Hill might seem like an odd duo, but their unlikely pairing in the 2016 film "War Dogs," in which they played childhood buddies turned international arms dealers, was pure gold. Of course, Hollywood can't resist a good feud rumor and whispers about the two hating each other's guts on the set spread after they had wrapped up filming. But Hill was quick to shut it all down during his appearance on "The Howard Stern Show."
"Rumor is you two f***ing hate each other," Stern said, to which Hill responded, "I like Miles... No, no, no. That's not true." He was honest, though, that they weren't the closest of friends due to living on opposite sides of the country, but that didn't mean they couldn't work together professionally. "We don't hang out very much. We live in different cities," he said, also brushing off any notion that Teller was a nightmare to work with. "No, that's not true. That's absolutely not true," he added. "And he's genuinely respectful and nice. I don't think we'll end up being best friends in the world, but that's rare."
Teller, for his part, dished to Film Ink that their on-screen bromance had some real-life roots. "There wasn't a ton of time before we started, but I went over to Jonah's house, and we talked about who these guys were, and how this movie bonds you," he shared. "We were traveling to all these different countries, and we were jetlagged together, and then shooting a scene, so that helped to bring us together too."
He reportedly almost got into a physical altercation with Josh Trank
Miles Teller also found himself involved in an on-set controversy, this time concerning a near fistfight with Josh Trank, the director of the much-maligned "Fantastic Four." According to an August 2015 report from Entertainment Weekly, Trank had championed Teller for the role, only for things to get heated on set. While the details remain murky, the outlet claimed the two were "chest to chest, daring each other to throw the first punch" (via Comic Book). Fortunately, it didn't escalate into an all-out brawl (though that might have been more exciting than the movie itself).
Trank later admitted to Polygon that there was a misunderstanding, but downplayed the drama, calling it just "a moment of miscommunication." As for Teller, he's all about keeping the on-set drama under wraps. "I'm not one to... If something happens on set, I think you should be professional about it," Teller told Newsweek. "I don't think you need to talk too much about it. I think that's a pretty personal relationship. The people you made it with know what happened and that's fine for me."
Jai Courtney admitted to wanting to 'punch' Miles
While Miles Teller and Josh Trank might have denied ever wanting to throw punches, Jai Courtney didn't hold back about his initial feelings towards the "Whiplash" actor. In an interview with Elle, Courtney confessed that the first time he met Teller, he found him so perplexing that he actually wanted to take a swing at him. "He's an interesting brand, you know? It's like, I wanted to legitimately punch him for a couple of weeks when I first met him," he explained. "He's not there to make sure you understand his brand of comedy. It's like you either get it or you don't. And if you don't, you think he's a d***."
Despite the rocky start, Courtney didn't hold it against Teller when he candidly admitted that he took the "Divergent" role "for business reasons." In fact, Courtney respected Teller's honesty. "I can relate to what he's saying. I also know Miles very well. He's a very good friend of mine," Courtney dished. "I think there is a strategy to all of us who have experiences taking on the small parts because of the exposure you get off something like that."
To give Teller his due, it's not like he completely hated being in Divergent. He clarified his stance in an interview with Presbyterian Outlook. "Every movie I've done, I've wanted to be part of and I'm really proud of," he said. "I don't want to be ashamed of the stuff I did. Because at the end of the day, this is what you're picking for a career. I mean you have to make a living, but I really respect actors, and that's the company I want to be in — the good ones."
Miles reportedly cut off Ryen Russillo when he made it big
Hollywood friendships are notoriously fickle, and Miles Teller is reportedly no exception. According to sports host Ryen Russillo, Teller has become the kind of star who might leave old pals in the dust after hitting it big, especially after tarring with none other than Tom Cruise. He mentioned in an episode of "The Bill Simmons Podcast" that he doesn't really expect a response from the actor anymore now that he's on a whole new level of fame.
"Once he went 'Top Gun' and then the Aaron Rodgers stuff... He's in another tier," Russillo said, although he acknowledged that this is just the way things go in the industry. "I don't think I can reach out to him anymore and expect any reciprocation at this point, but that's just the game. So I respect it. I'm not worried about it."
While Russillo seems to have accepted the situation, fans were less forgiving, taking to Reddit to express their disappointment. "Russillo thinks that it's okay for someone you are friends with not to call you back because they're a movie star? This confuses me," one said, with another noting, "Just another reminder these people live in a different world."
Miles called out Pat McAfee for downplaying his alleged assault
Of all the celebrities Miles Teller has reportedly clashed with, the one spat that was more or less "confirmed" involved sports analyst Pat McAfee. In 2021, McAfee made the mistake of mocking Teller's alleged assault on X (formerly Twitter), and Teller didn't hesitate to call him out. It all started when McAfee shared a wrestling clip, quipping, "WOW Miles Teller didn't even eat a shot that hard #SmackDown #SmackDAHN." Teller fired back just minutes later, tweeting, "I got jumped by two guys in a bathroom. Never met them before in my life but ya cool wrestling segue bud."
Teller was referencing an incident reported by TMZ, where he was allegedly punched in the face by strangers while on vacation in Hawaii. According to the report, one of the men "intentionally" assaulted Teller, leading to his arrest. The supposed motive? Unpaid dues from Teller's 2019 wedding in Hawaii to his wife, Keleigh Sperry. However, Sperry quickly shut down that rumor, calling it "completely false."
McAfee, realizing the gravity of the situation, quickly issued an apology. "Miles... I apologize for not knowing the whole story. I will fix my position and make it right," he responded, though he couldn't resist adding, "With that being said, it was a pretty good segue."