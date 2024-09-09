All The Reasons Melania Trump's Prenup With Donald Is So Mysterious
Donald Trump has been married three times — and he's reportedly renegotiated his prenups just as often, or at least the ones involving his third wife, Melania Trump. The couple, married since 2005 and parents to Barron Trump, have apparently been in a tug-of-war over their prenuptial agreement for years, but the details, to this day, remain on the down-low.
It's not that they're under any obligation to reveal what they've arranged should their marriage unravel (which, to be frank, isn't out of the question), but what's particularly interesting is the timing of the supposed renegotiations, which seem to conveniently line up with some of the more "eventful" moments in their lives. One round reportedly took place right before Melania and Barron moved to the White House, and the other reportedly occurred right around the time Donald's legal dramas were piling up, including the hush money scandal (which Melania chose to sit out) and his loss to E. Jean Carroll in that defamation case. Donald, of course, has always been a fan of prenups, crediting them for saving him from financial ruin in the past. "My comeback would have been totally impossible had I not had fully executed and well-drawn prenuptial agreements with both Ivana and Marla," he once boasted, according to Politico.
But when it comes to Melania, it looks like she's making sure she's got all her bases covered — especially with the way things are going for her husband. If they do split, you can bet her financial future (and Barron's) will be more than secure.
Melania is likely worried about Trump's legal troubles
Melania Trump might look like she couldn't care less that Donald Trump is knee-deep in indictments, but when it comes to his money? She's apparently paying attention, especially since it may compromise the chunk earmarked for her and Barron Trump if he ends up in an orange jumpsuit. In September 2023, Page Six reported that Melania initiated yet another prenup renegotiation, with insiders saying Donald's mounting legal mess was the driving force. With his legal bills skyrocketing, Melania's making sure she and Barron's financial future stays locked down. "This agreement was necessary because of the current legal battles ... [Donald] has suffered," the source noted, adding that while Melania isn't planning to divorce him and bolt from the marriage just yet, the thought is "definitely the underlying idea."
In public, though, Melania's all about minding her own business and keeping her distance from Donald's drama. She'd much rather live her life far away from all that mess, which is probably also why she was notably missing from all of Donald's hearings. "She knows how her husband is but still believes there has been too much dumping on him and wants nothing to do with any of it," a source dished to People. "She hates all of the legal problems and says very little about them anytime anywhere. She leads her own life." And as for keeping the renegotiation quiet? That's no accident, either. Melania's priority is apparently keeping her privacy under wraps. "Melania publicly supports her husband but privately prefers a life with 100 percent privacy and no press scrutiny," they said.
She might also be wary about Barron's financial future
At the end of the day, Melania Trump's focus is crystal clear: Barron Trump comes first. In fact, the first time she renegotiated her prenup with Donald Trump, it wasn't for herself — it was apparently all about Barron. This is also reportedly why their move to the White House was delayed. According to journalist Mary Jordan's book, "The Art of Her Deal: The Untold Story of Melania Trump," Melania first wanted to ensure Barron would get the same treatment as Donald's older kids when it came to money matters. "She wanted proof in writing that when it came to financial opportunities and inheritance, Barron would be treated as more of an equal to Trump's oldest three children," Jordan wrote (via The Washington Post).
Melania's spokesperson was quick to deny this claim and dismissed the entire book as false. But even if you don't buy into that story, no one doubts that Melania's top priority is Barron's future — prenup or no prenup. Now that Barron's started university — at NYU, no less —Melania's laser-focused on making sure his future is as bright as possible. "Melania will keep her hand on Barron's future just as much going forward as she has throughout his early and current school years," an insider shared with People. "He is her world. She is proud of him, and she is the primary decision maker on Barron and his future."