All The Reasons Melania Trump's Prenup With Donald Is So Mysterious

Donald Trump has been married three times — and he's reportedly renegotiated his prenups just as often, or at least the ones involving his third wife, Melania Trump. The couple, married since 2005 and parents to Barron Trump, have apparently been in a tug-of-war over their prenuptial agreement for years, but the details, to this day, remain on the down-low.

It's not that they're under any obligation to reveal what they've arranged should their marriage unravel (which, to be frank, isn't out of the question), but what's particularly interesting is the timing of the supposed renegotiations, which seem to conveniently line up with some of the more "eventful" moments in their lives. One round reportedly took place right before Melania and Barron moved to the White House, and the other reportedly occurred right around the time Donald's legal dramas were piling up, including the hush money scandal (which Melania chose to sit out) and his loss to E. Jean Carroll in that defamation case. Donald, of course, has always been a fan of prenups, crediting them for saving him from financial ruin in the past. "My comeback would have been totally impossible had I not had fully executed and well-drawn prenuptial agreements with both Ivana and Marla," he once boasted, according to Politico.

But when it comes to Melania, it looks like she's making sure she's got all her bases covered — especially with the way things are going for her husband. If they do split, you can bet her financial future (and Barron's) will be more than secure.