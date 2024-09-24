Signs Sam And Aaron Taylor-Johnson's Marriage May Not Last

Aaron and Sam Taylor-Johnson have an us-against-the-world type of marriage. Instead of celebrating their relationship with fans, they've spent years defending it against public scrutiny. But despite the constant side-eye they've been getting, the couple has impressively managed to stay together. Then again, while they insist their relationship is rock solid, there are hints that their marriage may not endure in the long run.

Their relationship kicked off in 2008 when Aaron, fresh off his 18th birthday, auditioned for "Nowhere Boy," Sam's directorial debut. At the time, Sam was 42 and recently separated from her ex, Jay Jopling. Aaron got the role, but he also had his sights set on something — or rather, someone — else. By the time they finished filming, he had dropped down on one knee, despite the fact they hadn't even gone on a single date."We were very professional through the entire film ... But everyone on set knew. And as soon as we finished, he told me he was going to marry me. We had never been on a date, or even kissed," Sam shared with Harper's Bazaar. The couple eventually tied the knot in 2012 (Aaron even took her last name) after already welcoming two daughters, Wylda Rae and Romy Hero. But even after all these years, the scrutiny over their relationship — particularly their 24-year age gap — hasn't let up. To Aaron and Sam, though, the difference in age is irrelevant. "I don't really analyze our relationship," Aaron told Mr. Porter. "I just know that it works. I just feel secure and loved and safe. We have this very deep connection. We're just in sync."

But are they really? While they keep selling the world on their picture-perfect love, fans are still convinced there's a breakup down the line.