Politicians Who Look So Different Without Makeup

Celebrities have learned that going makeup-free is an easy way to appear unpretentious and relatable, so it makes sense that some politicians have also embraced this trend. As high-profile public figures, the goal of most lawmakers seems to be to look polished but not red-carpet-ready. There have been some politicians who have broken that mold, and they're usually the ones who look the most different without makeup on.

Over the years, many politicians have learned just how powerful of a tool makeup can be. While you might assume this applies mostly to women, some of America's most powerful men have fretted over their foundation. In "The Memoirs of Richard Nixon," the titular late president admits that it was a mistake to refuse the services of a professional makeup artist for the first-ever televised presidential debate in 1960. He even believed that the decision played a role in his loss to John F. Kennedy, writing, "I did not look well." And in a 1980 column for The Vidette, journalist Roger Simon recalls being contacted by Ronald Reagan's communications director after writing about how terrible the then-presidential candidate's makeup looked. He was told that Reagan didn't use cosmetics, but a television executive said this was a lie.

Fast forward to today, and there's been speculation over whether vice presidential candidate JD Vance wears eyeliner and how Donald Trump achieves his orange complexion. But for female politicians, what gets people talking is seeing them bare faced.