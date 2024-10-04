Rumer Willis Had One Issue With Demi Moore And Ashton Kutcher's Marriage

When it comes to how Rumer Willis really felt about Ashton Kutcher's relationship with her mom, all signs generally point to her having a great bond with him. However, that's not to say there were never any hiccups. On the contrary, Rumer didn't love how much attention Demi Moore gave Kutcher, or the fact that it felt as though she was losing out on the mom she'd grown up with.

Rumer shared her sentiments on feeling sidelined in a joint interview with Tallulah Willis and their mom on "Red Table Talk." "So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," Rumer admitted. She added that Kutcher and Moore's desire to have kids only added to that feeling of losing the life she'd always known. Speaking of the former couple's constant focus on getting pregnant, Rumer explained, "It was like, 'Oh, well we're not enough.'"

Heartbreakingly, Rumer admitted that her frustration wasn't dampened by her mother miscarrying — something Moore first addressed in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the launch of her memoir, "Inside Out." As Moore had told the outlet, she was six months pregnant at the time of her miscarriage, and had even picked out a name for what would have been her fourth daughter. Even so, Rumer hadn't been able to understand why her mom had been quite so devastated by it at the time. "I literally was just like, 'Why are you so desperate to have another kid?'" she recalled. However, looking back, she could see that her response as a teenager had been pretty unsympathetic and regretted not being more mindful of her mom's own grief.