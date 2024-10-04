Rumer Willis Had One Issue With Demi Moore And Ashton Kutcher's Marriage
When it comes to how Rumer Willis really felt about Ashton Kutcher's relationship with her mom, all signs generally point to her having a great bond with him. However, that's not to say there were never any hiccups. On the contrary, Rumer didn't love how much attention Demi Moore gave Kutcher, or the fact that it felt as though she was losing out on the mom she'd grown up with.
Rumer shared her sentiments on feeling sidelined in a joint interview with Tallulah Willis and their mom on "Red Table Talk." "So much of that time, especially with Ashton, I was so angry because I felt like something that was mine had been taken away," Rumer admitted. She added that Kutcher and Moore's desire to have kids only added to that feeling of losing the life she'd always known. Speaking of the former couple's constant focus on getting pregnant, Rumer explained, "It was like, 'Oh, well we're not enough.'"
Heartbreakingly, Rumer admitted that her frustration wasn't dampened by her mother miscarrying — something Moore first addressed in an interview with The New York Times ahead of the launch of her memoir, "Inside Out." As Moore had told the outlet, she was six months pregnant at the time of her miscarriage, and had even picked out a name for what would have been her fourth daughter. Even so, Rumer hadn't been able to understand why her mom had been quite so devastated by it at the time. "I literally was just like, 'Why are you so desperate to have another kid?'" she recalled. However, looking back, she could see that her response as a teenager had been pretty unsympathetic and regretted not being more mindful of her mom's own grief.
Demi Moore admitted that she had an addiction to Ashton Kutcher
It does bear mentioning that Demi Moore wasn't at all surprised to hear about her daughter's stance on her relationship with Ashton Kutcher. Quite the opposite — she actually admitted on "Red Table Talk" that she had been completely codependent, to the point where she was almost addicted to her partner. Also worth pointing out is that Moore knew her behavior once she'd started seeing Kutcher (such as relapsing after years of sobriety, all in the name of being able to drink wine with her then-husband) had been different to what the girls always knew. "Your baseline was so the opposite. ... You know, it's not like this was what they knew," Moore explained.
Sure enough, both Rumer and Tallulah Willis (who wasn't a fan of the marriage either, for the same reasons) explained that they'd gone from having a hands-on mom who handled anything life threw her way, and who had always made them her number one priority, to one who seemed not to be in control when she was with her partner. "It was not the mom that we had grown up with," Tallulah said.
Sadly, relations between the actor and her daughters (Scout Willis included) continued to be strained for years. In fact, Moore's daughters didn't even talk to her for a time, and Rumer admitted that she had been hurt that her mom hadn't quit drinking for her sake. Eventually, though, they managed to reconnect, and are close once more. As for Kutcher's relationship with Moore's daughters since the divorce, they keep in touch, too, and he's said he'd love to stay in their lives. It's heartbreaking that they faced such turmoil at the time, but we're happy to hear that everyone involved is committed to healing from it.