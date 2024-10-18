The Tragedy Of Food Network Alum Ina Garten Is So Sad

The following article includes mention of child abuse.

Ina Garten has brought joy to countless Food Network fans over the years, but that's not to say the "Barefoot Contessa" star has always had an easy ride herself. Quite the contrary, she's been very forthcoming about her not-so-great childhood and has even mused over all the ways her upbringing continues to influence her to this day.

Given Garten's impressive life and career today, one would be forgiven for thinking she grew up in a supportive household, but one surprising thing we've learned about Garten over the years is that that actually couldn't be further from the truth. In fact, some may remember that Garten revealed in a 2021 episode of "Cooking up a Storm with Al Roker" that she wasn't even allowed in her childhood kitchen. Garten explained that her mom wanted the kitchen all to herself and her daughter to study. However, it turns out there was more to it. As Garten explained in a 2024 interview on "Today," there was a general trend of her parents dissuading her from doing ... well, anything she wanted to do. "I was really so restricted as a child. I was always told whatever I wanted to do wasn't a good idea, so I wasn't myself," she explained.

Of course, Garten eventually did go into the kitchen, and she has established herself as one of the best-known home cooks in the world. That's not to say she doesn't find her success surprising, though, when she thinks back on her formative years. "I just was shocked by how much courage I had, because I did come from a place where people told me I was incapable of doing anything," she mused.