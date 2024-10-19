The following article includes mentions of addiction.

Minka Kelly may have played the role of the straight-A-student and popular cheerleader Lyla Garrity on "Friday Night Lights," but her real-life upbringing was a stark contrast from the privileged one of her on-screen character. The actor's life has been no cakewalk, as her early years were characterized by an absent father and a single mother struggling to make ends meet.

Acting became a saving grace for the star, and she eventually reconnected with her father, former Aerosmith guitarist Rick Dufay, who helped her settle in Los Angeles following high school graduation. While Kelly got her first big break on the football-driven series, her obstacles were far from over. Making lasting friendships with her co-stars proved difficult for the California native, who found herself in a tumultuous off-screen relationship with her on-screen love interest while filming the show.

With "Friday Night Lights" and her rocky childhood far behind her, the "Euphoria" star has had quite a lot of time to reflect on her trials and tribulations. As an adult, she looks back on her past with a greater appreciation. "That's why I think it is so important to do the work as an adult, to see one's past with adult eyes and not through the frightened eyes of the child, while also honoring and loving and tending to the frightened child that's still alive within us — and often making decisions for us!" she shared in her 2023 memoir, "Tell Me Everything." So, what exactly has the seasoned actor overcome? Here's a look at the tragic details about Minka Kelly's life.