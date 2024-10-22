What Life Is Like For Brittney Griner Today

Over a year after her release from Russia, Brittney Griner agreed to her first sit-down interview. Speaking with Robin Roberts for "20/20" in May 2024, the basketball star went into full detail about the 10 months she spent in Russian custody. "I was just so scared for everything," she recalled of first hearing her nine-year prison sentence.

After being transferred to the IK-2 penal colony in the Republic of Mordovia (located just over 325 miles east of Moscow), her worst nightmares came true. Her living conditions inside the Russian prison were horrid; her mattress was bloodstained, and she had no access to basic necessities, like soap and toilet paper. "That was the moment where I felt less than a human," she revealed, telling Roberts she contemplated suicide.

In the weeks that followed, Griner continued to share her story with numerous media outlets. During an interview with The ReidOut, she revealed that, as rough as the conditions were, what truly chipped away at her was thinking about all the family milestones she'd miss. "I was like, 'Oh my God, my parents might not be here when I get out,'" she said, fighting back tears. "That's when I started to, like, kind of break internally." Asked by ESPN if she ever wished people would stop asking about her incarceration, Griner said she didn't mind but mused, "Hopefully, I get to a point where it just doesn't spark up the emotions that make me kind of break and crumble."

