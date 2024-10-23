The Untold Truth Of Wolfgang Van Halen's Wife Andraia Allsop

Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen met the very modern way — online — back in 2015. But it wasn't on a dating app. Instead, the pair slid into each other's Instagram DMs before exchanging numbers (interestingly, this is also how the rocker's mother Valerie Bertinetti also met her new love).

And Allsop made such an impression on Van Halen that he can still recall exactly where he was when they sent her first correspondence. "I remember exactly the hotel room I was in," he told People eight years later. "It was on the last Van Halen tour. We were about to play Red Rocks and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"

Van Halen and Allsop soon met up physically for a first date in Los Angeles which involved sushi, sunset watching, and stargazing. "It felt like this is meant to be. It's cheesy to say, but definitely love at first sight," the former added. And his future wife agreed, saying, "It was such a special night."