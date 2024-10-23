The Untold Truth Of Wolfgang Van Halen's Wife Andraia Allsop
In 2023, Andraia Allsop joined an exclusive list that includes Valerie Bertinelli, Janie Liszewski, Kelly Carter, Valeri Kendall, and Stine Schyberg when she married into one of America's greatest rock star dynasties, the Van Halens. Of course, it was a second-generation member she tied the knot with, musician, singer, and all-around heavy metal badass Wolfgang Van Halen.
But unlike many of her relatives, Allsop has kept a relatively low profile since getting together with the man whose musical resume includes Sunset Strip hellraisers Guns 'N' Roses, thrash metal outfit Tremonti, and, unsurprisingly, "Jump" hitmakers Van Halen, as well as his current pseudonym, Mammoth WVH. So where and how exactly did she meet her long-haired beau? What was she doing before that? Does she get on with her celebrity mother-in-law? And is she as much of a headbanger as the rest of her famous family? Here's a look at her untold truth.
Andraia met her famous husband through Instagram
Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen met the very modern way — online — back in 2015. But it wasn't on a dating app. Instead, the pair slid into each other's Instagram DMs before exchanging numbers (interestingly, this is also how the rocker's mother Valerie Bertinetti also met her new love).
And Allsop made such an impression on Van Halen that he can still recall exactly where he was when they sent her first correspondence. "I remember exactly the hotel room I was in," he told People eight years later. "It was on the last Van Halen tour. We were about to play Red Rocks and it was the day off before we played that I got my first text message from her and it was like, 'Oh my gosh.'"
Van Halen and Allsop soon met up physically for a first date in Los Angeles which involved sushi, sunset watching, and stargazing. "It felt like this is meant to be. It's cheesy to say, but definitely love at first sight," the former added. And his future wife agreed, saying, "It was such a special night."
Andraia is a computer science graduate
It's fair to say that Andraia Allsop is one smart cookie. The wife of rock star Wolfgang Van Halen graduated from the University of Utah in 2016 with a degree in computer science having spent a summer interning as a software engineer at Salt Lake City tech firm Infrastructure.
And according to a glowing review from her mentor on Allsop's LinkedIn page, she was a model employee. "Andraia was a quick study and picked up on a new technology stack and working environment very quickly," software architect Jon Featherstone wrote. "She was able to add immediate value to our team and codebase. I wouldn't hesitate to recommend her for a software engineering role."
It doesn't appear Allsop needed Featherstone's recommendation, as since graduating, and entering into a relationship with an Oscar-nominated rock musician, her online resume hasn't been added to. Of course, that doesn't mean that the brainbox hasn't been busy pursuing other interests.
Andraia has her mother in law's seal of approval
It seems fair to say that Andraia Allsop has her mother-in-law's seal of approval. Indeed, Valerie Bertinelli knows what it's like to wed a member of the Van Halen rock dynasty. The former Food Network regular was married to guitarist Eddie Van Halen for a tumultuous 26 years before divorcing in 2007. Luckily, the oft-brutally honest star believes that her son and daughter-in-law are a match made in heaven.
Indeed, in the same year that Wolfgang Van Halen and Andraia walked down the aisle, the "Hot in Cleveland" star couldn't stop gushing to People about how happy she was. "It brings me such a nice sense of peace knowing Wolfie and Andraia have each other for the rest of their lives," Bertinelli remarked, noting how they share a similar sense of humor, consciousness of space, and general likes.
And she also believes that her late ex-husband, who sadly died in 2020, would have also been just as delighted with who their son tied the knot: "Ed would've been absolutely beaming and so, so proud of the man Wolfie has become and is becoming and so happy that he has found Andraia, someone who really understands Wolfie, who he is and who he wants to be and supports him wholeheartedly."
Andraia is all about family
One of the many unique, and highly touching, things about Andraia Allsop and Wolfgang Van Halen's wedding in 2023 was the former's choice of flower girls. Instead of handing the duties to the younger members of her family, the computer science graduate tasked her two grandmothers with the role.
And it turns out there was a heartwarming reason for choosing experience over youth. "Back in March, my grandfather passed away," the bride, who sported an Eva Lendel dress for the occasion, explained to People, "But when he and my grandma got married in the early 1990s, I was about three, and so I was their flower girl."
"So, I thought it would be fitting and just a nice little moment to have my mom's mom and my dad's mom be our flower girls," Allsop added, no doubt leaving every reader of the tabloid magazine reaching for the tissues.
Andraia's more into Peter Gabriel than heavy metal
Does anything say "I love you" more than agreeing to have a Swedish extreme metal outfit whose song titles include "New Millennium Cyanide Christ" and "Break Those Bones Whose Sinews Gave It Motion" blast out of the speakers at your wedding? Proving that she must be head over heels, Andraia Allsop did such a thing when she got hitched to rock musician Wolfgang Van Halen in 2023.
"When I talked to our DJ, he was very excited about our vision," Allsop told People ahead of the ceremony in Los Angeles. "The one thing that I want, I want Wolfie to have his moment of one of his favorite bands, MESHUGGAH." Let's hope the guests were issued with earplugs.
Luckily, the song Allsop and Van Halen chose for their first dance, Peter Gabriel's "In Your Eyes," appealed to both their tastes. "There's a concert before our wedding that we're going to see that's Peter Gabriel, because he's on tour right now and he's just one of our favorite artists," the groom told Consequence. "... I've just had a connection with Peter Gabriel and his music forever, and simultaneously, my fiancée [is a fan], as well. So, we couldn't think of a better song."
Andraia is a keen photographer
Anyone hoping to peruse Andraia Allsop's Instagram for an insight into her personal life will be out of luck. The University of Utah graduate has set her personal profile to private. But you can instead take a look at the separate account she's set up to show her photography for passion.
Indeed, Allsop is a keen photographer on the side, and judging from the majority of images she's uploaded to the social media platform, specializing in rock music gigs. Well, rock music gigs fronted by her husband to be more specific. Yes, all but seven of her own pictures are of Wolfgang Van Halen doing his thing on stage.
As for the others, there's a souvenir of her trip to Buckingham Palace, snaps of a bumble bee and various stage equipment, and a selfie showing off her camera of choice taken in Chicago. Perhaps best of all are the photos of various pet cats with names including Sir Henry, Andy, Reese, and Bubby Bubberson!
It was Andraia's idea to incorporate Wolfgang's late father into their wedding
Wolfgang Van Halen had to tie the knot with Andraia Allsop in 2023 without his rock legend father in attendance. Eddie Van Halen died from cancer three years previously, of course. But the bride was determined to ensure that the "Jump" hitmaker was still a part of the occasion.
Speaking to People about the wedding preparations, Andraia revealed it was her decision to incorporate Eddie in everything from the seating arrangements to the photo displays. "We'll be having an empty chair that would've been his at the ceremony," she said before adding, "We cleared out all the bookshelves and we've just lined them with photos of our family, our loved ones, people who've passed, people who couldn't make it. We want everyone included and everyone to be able to also think of them on our special day." Wolfgang also walked down the aisle with his mom, Valerie Bertinelli, to an instrumental piece, "316," written by his father.
Andraia went on to reveal to the same magazine that like her soon-to-be husband, her side of the family had suffered loss: "The past few years, not only with the world, but also with personal tragedies, haven't been the easiest, but we wanted to create this wedding as a celebration not only just for us to get married, but a celebration for the people we love."
Andraia is incredibly proud of her husband
Wolfgang Van Halen was no doubt at a loss on a professional level, as well as a personal one when his legendary rock star father Eddie Van Halen died from cancer in 2020. After all, the musician had been part of rock icon's Van Halen since the age of 15. And with the rest of the group deciding to disband soon after, he suddenly found himself at a crossroads.
After joining Guns 'N' Roses' live set-up for a brief period, Wolfgang decided it was time to launch a solo career. But instead of capitalizing on his famous name, the guitarist decided to release records under the name of Mammoth WVH. Andraia Allsop couldn't be prouder of the route he's taken.
"One of the things that I love about Wolfie is his motivation," she told People. "He is in such a unique situation where he could take an easy path or he could take the path of playing every instrument, creating his own band, and making a name of himself. And that's the path that he has chosen, and I'm so proud of that. Wolfie is the hardest worker. And so I really love that about him."
Andraia isn't averse to the red carpet
The University of Utah graduate has joined her rock star husband Wolfgang Van Halen — and sometimes her one-time Food Network regular mother-in-law, Valerie Bertinelli — at numerous events over the years including the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala, the Grammy Awards, and the showbiz world's biggest night of the year, the Oscars.
You might therefore expect the pair to take all the glitz and glamor in their stride now. But as they told People, the preparations for their attendance at the 96th Academy Awards were anxiety-inducing. "It actually felt like we were getting ready for our wedding today," Allsop admitted.
In fact, Van Halen, who appeared on stage alongside Ryan Gosling and Slash to perform the Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken" from "Barbie," believed this was an understatement: "I think it was more stressful getting ready today." Sadly, all the nervous energy didn't translate to awards success. Van Halen lost to another track from the same movie, Billie Eilish's "What I Was Made For."
Andraia has several screen credits to her name
Andraia Allsop might not be as far up the fame ladder as her rock musician husband Wolfgang Van Halen, or her proud two-time divorcee mother-in-law Valerie Bertinelli, or her late guitar wizard father-in-law Eddie Van Halen. But she is gradually building up her own showbiz resume.
According to her IMDB page, Allsop actually graced the cameras several years before meeting her husband. Indeed, in 2012, the computer science graduate played a 'Flower Babe' in the music video for Muscle Hawk's "Electric Light." The promo has racked up more than 30,000 YouTube views since its premiere, although how many have spotted her blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance remains unknown.
More recently, Allsop has shown up no fewer than nine times on Bertinelli's show "Valerie's Home Cooking." In the "Starry Movie Night" episode, for example, she and Van Halen are treated to homemade outdoor cinema snacks whipped up by the host. And in "Only the Best for My Wolfie," she helps her husband celebrate his birthday by tucking into various dishes including spatchcock chicken, sweet potato fries, and vanilla cake.
Andraia's favourite thing is quality time with her husband
When she's not supporting her musician husband Wolfgang Van Halen on the red carpet, taking photos of him rocking out on stage, or guesting together on her mother-in-law Valerie Bertinelli's cooking shows, Andraia Allsop likes nothing better than chilling at home with her man.
"And home could be anywhere," the computer science graduate clarified in a 2023 chat with People. "It could be a hotel room, it could be a bus or it could be our actual house. Home is just where the two of us are."
It was a sentiment echoed by her guitar hero husband. "I think with our life and the way things are, the best thing, and our favorite thing to do, is to just be next to each other," Van Halen told the same magazine, referring to his permanently on-the-road lifestyle. "Home is where we are together." Aww.