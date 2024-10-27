David Bromstad's Update On His HGTV Show Is Sure To Get His Haters Talking
While David Bromstad is generally seen as a firm fan favorite among HGTV's viewers, there are some who can't stand him. That said, they'll just have to get used to seeing even more of the vivacious interior designer because he's not going anywhere.
Bromstad first revealed that he'd be at HGTV for the long haul in February 2024. At the time, he shared a reel documenting his behind-the-scenes antics from "My Lottery Dream Home" Season 15 on his Instagram. He also gave his fans a fun heads-up. "Don't worry cuties, we are filming more seasons!" he promised. Sure enough, by April 2024, Season 16 had been released, and though it came to an end in July 2024, he made sure fans knew there was still more to come. "Don't worry we are filming so many more episodes for your delicious enjoyment," he promised in an Instagram post.
October 2024 saw "My Lottery Dream Home" return for Season 17. Bromstad once again gushed about it on Instagram. "Season premier my sweet darling honey bunch of yumminess ... I know u all are going to adore this love letter of a show," he wrote. One thing's for sure: Bromstad is all about his HGTV gig, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon — much to the delight of his fans and, no doubt, the irritation of his haters.
HGTV completely changed David Bromstad's career
One of the major reasons David Bromstad is so enamored with HGTV is because of the impact it had on his career. We're not just referring to him becoming a household name — as Bromstad has said in the past, he hadn't even been an interior designer before he entered "HGTV Design Star." Speaking to Adwerx back in 2016, Bromstad explained, "I did my first adult interior design on national television and just happened to win a competition that gave me my own show. 10 years later — still on the network." Fast-forward several more years, and that's yet to change.
As some may know, Bromstad previously trained as an animator. He ended up deciding animation wasn't for him, but he still got a job at Disney, which he then left to join the art department for Disney's parks. Ultimately, he ended up auditioning for "HGTV Design Star," and the rest is history.
During his time on HGTV, Bromstad has undergone a head-turning transformation, and that's rubbed some people the wrong way. Many of his detractors have pointed to his tattoos (he actually has more than you might have known) as a reason for their dislike of him. Others, meanwhile, have complained that his vibe on "My Lottery Dream Home" feels over the top. Even so, the vast majority seems to be firmly in his corner, which is just as well because all signs point to Bromstad being here to stay.