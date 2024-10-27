David Bromstad's Update On His HGTV Show Is Sure To Get His Haters Talking

While David Bromstad is generally seen as a firm fan favorite among HGTV's viewers, there are some who can't stand him. That said, they'll just have to get used to seeing even more of the vivacious interior designer because he's not going anywhere.

Bromstad first revealed that he'd be at HGTV for the long haul in February 2024. At the time, he shared a reel documenting his behind-the-scenes antics from "My Lottery Dream Home" Season 15 on his Instagram. He also gave his fans a fun heads-up. "Don't worry cuties, we are filming more seasons!" he promised. Sure enough, by April 2024, Season 16 had been released, and though it came to an end in July 2024, he made sure fans knew there was still more to come. "Don't worry we are filming so many more episodes for your delicious enjoyment," he promised in an Instagram post.

October 2024 saw "My Lottery Dream Home" return for Season 17. Bromstad once again gushed about it on Instagram. "Season premier my sweet darling honey bunch of yumminess ... I know u all are going to adore this love letter of a show," he wrote. One thing's for sure: Bromstad is all about his HGTV gig, and he's not going anywhere anytime soon — much to the delight of his fans and, no doubt, the irritation of his haters.