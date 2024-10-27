Aaron Rodgers' shady side has earned him a legion of enemies. From his controversial comments about vaccines to his friendship with Joe Rogan and his questionable behavior towards fellow athletes (remember when he gave Travis Kelce quite the shady nickname?), the star sportsman has been known to make headlines for all the wrong reasons.

Despite being a talented football pro who is a four-time NFL MVP and a Super Bowl MVP as of 2024, the Green Bay Packers alum was voted the NFL's most annoying player in a 2024 poll. But it's not just fans who dislike him. Rodgers has also received plenty of animosity from fellow players, like Ndamukong Suh who proudly told "Club Shay Shay" in 2021, "I'm going to always want to piss off Aaron and make him not want to be my friend on the football field." However, Suh has also praised Rodgers' gameplay and said that, ultimately, they respect one another. That's not the case for many of the quarterback's other critics, though. Athletes, sports insiders, TV personalities, and even members of his own family have taken issue with Rodgers' behavior — both on and off the field. Here are the celebs who can't stand Aaron Rodgers and aren't afraid to let the world know it.