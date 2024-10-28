The Lesser-Known Truth Of Taylor Swift's Childhood And Hometown

Born in 1989 in West Reading, Pennsylvania, singer-songwriter Taylor Swift is, at this point, a worldwide phenomenon. However, even though Taylor entered the music industry at a very early age, details of her childhood aren't very widely known.

Her parents are Andrea Swift, a marketing-executive-turned-homemaker, and Scott Swift, a former Merrill Lynch stockbroker who was later appointed as the vice president of the company. Andrea gave birth to Taylor's brother Austin in 1992, and the couple raised their two children in Pennsylvania — initially in West Reading and then in Wyomissing.

Over her years in the limelight, the country singer, who was named after famous musician James Taylor, has revealed a lot about the time she spent in Pennsylvania, and so have Pennsylvanians who knew her as a child. Here are a few anecdotes from Taylor's childhood that are sure to amuse all Swifties (and non-Swifties for that matter) out there.