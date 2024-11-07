Presley Gerber: Tragic Details About Cindy Crawford's Son

It's no secret that growing up in the spotlight can be tough. Sadly, Presley Gerber understands that all too well. Following his DUI arrest and "MISUNDERSTOOD" tattoo, one source told Us Weekly in February 2020 that Presley was "obviously going through a super rebellious phase right now."

While Presley's younger sister, Kaia Gerber, chimed in on the nepo baby discourse back in 2023, acknowledging that she had indeed benefited from having famous parents, it appears that Presley almost views his successful parents as a hindrance to his own personal and professional achievements. According to the source, Presley's antics were all part of a larger desire to "get out of the shadow of his family and find his own way and create his own identity." The insider added, "He also likes the attention he's been getting, even if negative, from his tattoo and recent posts."

To make matters worse, the comparison game is strong between the Gerber siblings. "Presley feels like there's a lot of pressure on him because his parents and Kaia are so successful, and Kaia is thought of as a 'sweetheart' and Cindy and Rande have such respected reputations in everything they do," the source revealed. "He wants to do his own thing and find his own place in the world." Meanwhile, Kaia made her modeling debut when she was only 10 years old, has a stellar relationship with her famous mom Cindy Crawford, and has already carved out an impressive net worth for herself. As the old saying goes, comparison is the thief of joy.