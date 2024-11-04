Tish Cyrus had a relatively normal life before her daughter, Miley, became an international sensation. The Nashville native went from being a stay-at-home mother to a professional momager in what seemed like an overnight transition, as "Hannah Montana" became an instant success on Disney Channel when it premiered in 2006.

She battled many hardships in the public eye, from the constant criticism her daughter received over the years to the cracks in her former marriage with famous country singer Billy Ray Cyrus. However, the show must go on, and Tish managed to keep a smile as she supported her daughter Miley's ups and downs and raised her daughters, Noah and Brandi, and her sons, Trace and Braison. Now freshly married to her third husband, "Prison Break" star Dominic Purcell, things are looking up for the mother of five. Tish has come a long way from her days mending her achy breaky heart, and the future looks bright. "Now that I've gotten older, I am trying to make more time for things that I'm passionate about and do things that I really want to do," she told New Beauty.

So how does a small-town girl turn into a manager for one of the entertainment industry's biggest stars? Here's a look at the stunning transformation of Tish Cyrus.