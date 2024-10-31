Taylor Swift's Dad Reportedly Gives His True Thoughts On Travis Kelce & It's A Bold Take
A viral TikTok featuring Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, has taken the world by storm. The video was posted by user Taylor Moore and features her regaling her audience with the unique experience of getting to sit next to Papa Swift for a plane ride. Coming fresh off the heels of Taylor performing in New Orleans on October 27, Scott was more than happy to share photos and videos of his famously talented daughter. According to Moore, the conversation flowed smoothly. Papa Swift likes to yap, and he was more than happy to talk about his beloved daughter. He was also willing to be upfront and honest with his feelings towards Taylor's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.
Fans of Taylor won't be surprised to hear Scott has a sweet relationship with Kelce. The two seem to really share a bond over how much they both love Taylor. According to Moore, "[Scott] did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute." However, what really grabbed everyone by the heartstrings was the bold take that Scott feels Kelce is better for Taylor than all of her other boyfriends. According to the TikTok video, Scott reportedly said, "Out of all her boyfriends in the last 12 years Travis has made the biggest impact" — which is dad-slang for "put a ring on it, already!"
Scott Swift was happy to divulge on Taylor Swift's love life
It's clear Scott Swift absolutely adores his daughter. In between claiming his love for Travis Kelce, Scott was also beaming, sharing videos of Taylor Swift performing and pointing out his favorite parts. According to Taylor Moore, "He was so proud... Cutest thing in the world." It also seems Scott was more than happy to discuss almost anything and everything. "He was just spilling every bit of how proud he was of Taylor, a lot about his life, a lot about what they do, all of the good stuff. He was just talking from start to finish, he was ready to tell all," said Moore. And tell all he did — especially how much he loves his daughter and her current beau. It seems family is really important to both Taylor and Kelce, and it's nice to see the sentiment shared by those in their lives.
In the TikTok, Moore went on to say Scott thinks Kelce "has a phenomenal family," before gushing about the extended Kelce family, saying "he knew Jason Kelce's wife's dad before they started dating" and that he "knew [the Kelce family] were amazing." We love to see that this proud dad is also invested in his daughter's beau's family.
Family is important to Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift
Having a strong connection to family seems important to both Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, with Travis himself mentioning how important meeting each other's family is to getting to the next level of intimacy. And it seems Travis and Swift have laid a good foundation for a future involving family. Not only did they meet each other's families pretty early on in their relationship, but it also seems Swift was able to win over Travis' mom, Donna Kelce, before the two officially started dating. Donna admitted to not really knowing much about Swift's music but after she and Taylor were seen in game day box seats together, there was no stopping them from becoming friends.
Considering Travis hosts a podcast with his brother, Jason Kelce, family seems to take the forefront for Travis, too, which is why it makes sense that Scott Swift would be so enamored with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end. It's always wonderful to have a partnership that involves family, especially when everyone seems to genuinely care for each other and root for each other. Here's hoping Travis and Taylor can continue to leap over the rumor mill and build a future together for themselves and their families.