Taylor Swift's Dad Reportedly Gives His True Thoughts On Travis Kelce & It's A Bold Take

A viral TikTok featuring Taylor Swift's dad, Scott, has taken the world by storm. The video was posted by user Taylor Moore and features her regaling her audience with the unique experience of getting to sit next to Papa Swift for a plane ride. Coming fresh off the heels of Taylor performing in New Orleans on October 27, Scott was more than happy to share photos and videos of his famously talented daughter. According to Moore, the conversation flowed smoothly. Papa Swift likes to yap, and he was more than happy to talk about his beloved daughter. He was also willing to be upfront and honest with his feelings towards Taylor's current boyfriend, Travis Kelce.

Fans of Taylor won't be surprised to hear Scott has a sweet relationship with Kelce. The two seem to really share a bond over how much they both love Taylor. According to Moore, "[Scott] did also talk about how much he loves Travis for her, which was super cute." However, what really grabbed everyone by the heartstrings was the bold take that Scott feels Kelce is better for Taylor than all of her other boyfriends. According to the TikTok video, Scott reportedly said, "Out of all her boyfriends in the last 12 years Travis has made the biggest impact" — which is dad-slang for "put a ring on it, already!"