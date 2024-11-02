Kylie Kelce's Reaction To Jason's Weird NSFW Advice Proves Who The Real Boss In The Relationship Is

Retired Super Bowl champ and former Eagles center Jason Kelce has once again run his mouth a bit more than he should. In a bonus episode of "New Heights," the podcast he shares with his brother Travis Kelce, the brothers attempted to give some sex advice to listeners who found themselves in a bit of a pickle, and it did not go well. Not only did Travis divulge way too much information about his sex life with Taylor Swift, but it seems Jason has also found himself in hot water with his wife, Kylie.

In a now-deleted TikTok video, Kylie Kelce chided Jason — albeit in a good-natured way — for giving horrible advice before threatening, "I would say that [Jason's] probably gonna experience a spell with his wife saying that she's not interested." The unhelpful advice in question? Jason told a man frustrated with the lack of passion in his relationship these days to get a bit handsy with his partner, as well as donning "some really skin-tight pants... Show it off, sometimes they just want to see the goods." That, Jason believed, would get the man's wife in the mood — though it would elicit an eye roll from most any partner simply seeking an intimate connection. Considering the weird things about Kylie and Jason's marriage, it's enough to wonder what the fallout of this could be.