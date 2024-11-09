The Rare Times We've Seen Pippa Middleton's Three Kids In Public

Since welcoming her first child with husband James Matthews back in 2018, Pippa has expanded her family with two more kids, and today, she's mum to Arthur, Grace, and Rose Matthews. However, unlike their royal cousins (no, Pippa's kids don't have royal titles), you'd be hard-pressed to see snaps of them going about their business — and that's by design.

While Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte are often seen by the public, sightings of Pippa with her brood are few and far between. Two of the rare occasions when all three children have been papped together came while they were on vacation in St Barts in 2023 and 2024. Even then, the kids' faces were blocked out (rightly so). Other than that, there have only been a handful of times when the public has caught a glimpse of the Matthews children. In 2020, Pippa was photographed taking a walk with Arthur, who was pushing a baby doll in a stroller. But it was his mom who was behind the baby carriage in 2021 when he and Pippa took his little sister Grace out for a stroll in London.

That Pippa's kids are kept away from the spotlight is hardly surprising. After all, a few years after becoming a household name, she told "Today" that she found it difficult to let her guard down when her daily life was constantly under a lens. Because of that, an insider told People ahead of her and Matthews' 2017 wedding that the couple would want to be as private as possible in their married life and as they began a family. Well, mission accomplished on that front!