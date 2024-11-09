The Rare Times We've Seen Pippa Middleton's Three Kids In Public
Since welcoming her first child with husband James Matthews back in 2018, Pippa has expanded her family with two more kids, and today, she's mum to Arthur, Grace, and Rose Matthews. However, unlike their royal cousins (no, Pippa's kids don't have royal titles), you'd be hard-pressed to see snaps of them going about their business — and that's by design.
While Princes George and Louis and Princess Charlotte are often seen by the public, sightings of Pippa with her brood are few and far between. Two of the rare occasions when all three children have been papped together came while they were on vacation in St Barts in 2023 and 2024. Even then, the kids' faces were blocked out (rightly so). Other than that, there have only been a handful of times when the public has caught a glimpse of the Matthews children. In 2020, Pippa was photographed taking a walk with Arthur, who was pushing a baby doll in a stroller. But it was his mom who was behind the baby carriage in 2021 when he and Pippa took his little sister Grace out for a stroll in London.
That Pippa's kids are kept away from the spotlight is hardly surprising. After all, a few years after becoming a household name, she told "Today" that she found it difficult to let her guard down when her daily life was constantly under a lens. Because of that, an insider told People ahead of her and Matthews' 2017 wedding that the couple would want to be as private as possible in their married life and as they began a family. Well, mission accomplished on that front!
Pippa and her family have spoken about her kids
What's that about children being seen and not heard? It seems the opposite is true when it comes to Pippa Middleton's kids. Well, kind of. That is to say, even if we haven't seen the Matthews children, we have heard about them on a few occasions.
For starters, there's the fact that Pippa's mom, Carole Middleton, was the one to confirm her youngest daughter's second pregnancy. On top of that, the same month Carole's revelation hit the web, Pippa had actually shared a brief detail about her son's love of being outdoors in an interview with Hoka. "Being such an active family has rubbed off on my son, he loves nothing more than running wild in the woods, parks and fields with our two dogs, even if it's howling a gale and pouring with rain," she said. Maybe that also explains why he's seen so rarely — he's too busy playing in the big outdoors to have any run-ins with the paparazzi!
Pippa and James Matthews have also purchased a massive estate in West Berkshire, where they have built their own enormous swimming pool and tennis court. So, their kids have these amenities to enjoy in addition to all of the nature on the 145-acre property (yup — Pippa's wealth compared to her royal sister may surprise you). On top of that, the couple has also taken steps to make their stomping ground even more private, closing off public access to the premises. If it was rare to see Pippa's kids before, something tells us the chances just got a whole lot slimmer.